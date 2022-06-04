Junior right-hander Cameron Weston stood on the mound with two outs and readied himself to cap off one of the Michigan baseball team’s best pitching performances of the season. He delivered the final pitch, a ground ball right to the second baseman, holding a talented Louisville offense to just three runs — and sending his team to the regional finals.

The Wolverines (34-26) beat the Cardinals (39-19-1), 7-3, on the back of a stellar combined pitching performance.

However, that fate wasn’t always so certain. To start, senior left-hander Walker Cleveland seemed a little shaky. He gave up a single to his second batter and plunked his third, allowing Louisville two early baserunners. However, by striking out the fourth batter and getting the fifth to flyout, Cleveland ended the inning with no damage sustained.

In the second inning, the same events occurred with batters one through three, and Michigan coach Erik Bakich decided to go to the bullpen early, calling in junior right-hander Noah Rennard. This time a run did score, but it was only one before Rennard dug himself out of Cleveland’s hole.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, the Wolverines’ offense woke up. Junior first baseman Jake Marti ambushed a 1-0 pitch to sneak a single into centerfield. Junior right fielder Clark Elliot followed that up with a towering ball that just managed to drift over the right-field wall to claim Michigan’s first lead.

Graduate center fielder Joe Stewart didn’t want to be left out of the fun, hitting his own long ball to straight away center field for the 3-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Cardinals got a run back on an RBI single, but Michigan’s pitching kept the damage to a minimum, and the offense came back out. Senior shortstop Riley Bertram slapped a single, then worked his way over to third. When junior left fielder Joey Velazquez next hit a single of his own, Bertram strolled home to restore the gap.

A following suicide squeeze from Marti then brought in junior second baseman Ted Burton who had taken Bertram’s spot at third. The inning thusly ended with the Wolverines leading 5-2.

The Wolverines did not surrender the lead again, the offense continued to pile on and the pitching gave one of its best performances of the postseason.

Even though Louisville kept putting up a fight, the Michigan pitchers were never overwhelmed. In the sixth inning, the Cardinals got men on the corners, but junior left-hander Jacob Denner shut it down in his second scoreless inning.

And though that scoreless streak came to an end in the seventh when the Cardinals scored a final time on a passed ball, junior right-hander Chase Allen tagged in and closed the door on any potential rally.

Then Bakich went with the next arm in line, Weston, for the eighth. He too managed to navigate the treacherous waters stirred up by the Louisville offense — sending the game to the ninth inning with a 7-3 Wolverines lead.

There, Weston closed out the game in swift fashion, capping off a gem and putting Michigan one win away from heading to a Super Regional.