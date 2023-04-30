The Michigan baseball team has not fared well against ranked opponents this season.

The Wolverines’ first top-25 bout came versus then-No. 17 UCLA on March 1, a game they lost 9-4. The following weekend, Michigan dropped three consecutive ranked contests to then-No. 10 TCU, then-No. 24 Texas Tech and then-No. 14 Louisville — failing to even score in two of those games and bringing its top-25 record to an abysmal 0-4.

The Wolverines then played over 30 games without matching up against another ranked opponent. That streak was broken on Saturday, when No. 24 Oklahoma State came to Ann Arbor during Michigan’s bye week from conference play.

With the game deadlocked 3-3 through six innings — and ace junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran on the mound — the Wolverines looked poised to gain their first ranked win of the season and end their extensive 2023 search.

Catalyzed by solo home runs by senior left fielder Tito Flores and senior second baseman Ted Burton, Michigan had accumulated seven hits and three runs through five innings. In doing so, the Wolverines chased the Cowboys’ starter — season-innings-leader right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown — off the mound and reached the bullpen early.

“Tito’s big home run got us going,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Teddy, same thing. It’s fun to see some of the older guys getting that stuff done.”

But due to formidable Oklahoma State relievers, the Wolverines will keep searching for that elusive ranked victory.

“We’re disappointed,” Smith continued. “That game was there for the taking and we just didn’t (take) it.”

In the top of the seventh, the Cowboys offense pushed two across to regain the lead, placing the burden on the Michigan bats to prevent another ranked loss.

But that prevention couldn’t be accomplished. The Wolverines managed just two hits through the remaining four frames; four Cowboy arms combined to keep the Michigan hitters off balance and out of the scoring column.

“Those arms they threw at us today are tough,” Smith said. “… You’re going to get limited opportunities (to score).”

The best of those limited opportunities came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, when a double from graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis brought the tying run to the plate personified by Burton — but a subsequent full count fly out meant the Wolverines had officially suffered a 5-3 defeat and are still searching for their first ranked win, three months into the season.

Michigan’s lack of quality wins further cements the notion that its only hope for a bid in the NCAA Tournament is to obtain the coveted automatic bid given to the winner of the Big Ten Tournament in late May.

The Wolverines will have another chance to get their first top-25 victory tomorrow, but if Saturday — and the entire season — are any indication, it won’t be an easy hill to climb.