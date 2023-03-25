The Michigan baseball team’s offense has found its groove at home recently.

Collecting 16 hits, the Wolverines plated a season-high 12 runs in Friday’s victory over Penn State — just two days removed from a 10-run performance in a narrow loss to Akron.

And on Saturday, the Michigan offense stayed sizzling. The Wolverines (11-11 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their streak of double-digit run totals, dominating the Nittany Lions (12-7, 0-2), 12-3 — and clinching a series victory in their inaugural Big Ten contest.

Michigan did not waste any time gaining an early advantage. Undefeated Penn State right-hander Travis Luensmann walked the first two batters he faced — and a passed ball followed by an error scored graduate shortstop Cody Jeffris for the inaugural Wolverine run. Sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo and senior right fielder Joey Velasquez lasered back-to-back RBI doubles down opposite foul lines to plate three more runners before Luensmann could record the first out of the inning.

In the bottom of the second, the Wolverines left two runners in scoring position — but added one more run in the following inning thanks to a triple by junior catcher Gabe Sotres, stretching their early lead to 5-0.

But as Tuesday’s loss to Akron indicated, ample production from the offense hasn’t always equated to a Michigan win. Junior right-hander Chase Allen did his part early to ensure that fate would not be repeated, needing just eight pitches to record three consecutive flyouts in the opening frame.

Throughout his start, Allen surrendered nine hits but worked his way out of trouble to hinder the Penn State lineup. In the top of the second, designated hitter Grant Norris lined a double down the left field line to get Penn State in the hit column — but Allen struck out two to strand him on second base. Left fielder Billy Gerlot led off the third with a single, but a 5-4-3 double play negated the scoring chance.

The Nittany Lions did ultimately break through in the top of the fourth, catalyzed by second baseman Kyle Hannon’s double and singles by center fielder Johnny Piacentino and Norris. Gerlot drew a walk to load the bases — but Allen got left fielder Tayven Kelley swinging to keep Penn State with a solitary run.

The Michigan offense chased Luensmann out of the game after just four innings of work. He walked four batters, allowed four hits and conceded six runs. Two of those runs were unearned due to four fielding errors by Penn State.

But Luensmann’s exit did not impede the Wolverines. A two-out, two-RBI single by senior first baseman Jake Marti extended the lead to 8-2. Then, a bases-clearing triple by freshman center fielder Johnathan Kim scored three more — emphatically breaking the game open.

Michigan has now broken the 10-run barrier in three straight games. The Wolverines will especially need the offensive production to continue tomorrow in the series finale, as day three pitching has been a weak spot all season.

But if they continue to rack up hits like they did Saturday, they should be in good shape to earn a key series sweep.