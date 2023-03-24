With junior right-hander Connor O’Halloran on the mound this season, the Michigan baseball team has looked its best. And as it played its first Big Ten matchup against Penn State, O’Halloran delivered an up and down performance, but the offense picked him up and carried the team to a resounding victory.

The Wolverines (10-11 overall) defeated the Nittany Lions (12-6), 13-4, behind an unexpected offensive explosion.

Despite the expectation of another strong start from O’Halloran on the mound, Michigan was quickly disappointed. O’Halloran gave up two solo home runs in the first three innings, creating a quick 2-0 deficit.

With their ace struggling, the rest of the Wolverines stepped up to the plate and supported him. After just one run in the first three innings, Michigan got hot in the fourth inning. A solo home run from senior right fielder Joey Velazquez got the Wolverines going and from there they didn’t look back.

With the bases loaded later in the inning, Michigan piled on.

Freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim got an RBI single, and then graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis walked to drive in another, all with zero outs. Senior second baseman Ted Burton later doubled, bringing home another run in this paramount inning for the Wolverines. Sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo was not too late to the party, as he cleared the bases with a two-run home run over the left field wall to end the scoring. After all the damage was done, Michigan totaled eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Once Michigan took the lead, it never looked back. It scored two runs in the fifth, as well as two in the seventh inning which pushed the lead to 13-2. O’Halloran continued to deal throughout the middle innings after his rocky start before giving up two runs in the top of the eighth inning to end his tenure on the mound.

Despite the late, eighth inning rally attempt, Penn State never truly threatened the lead during the rest of the afternoon after the Wolverines bats put them in the ground.

Michigan’s bats have struggled all year to produce consistent runs. With an explosion in the fourth inning, those struggles — at least for a day — were non-existent. Now, with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play, the Wolverines have the start they needed to try changing the story of their season.