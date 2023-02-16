In the world of social media, it is nearly impossible to ignore outside comments, news or hot takes. This outside noise can seep into locker rooms, often impacting a team’s culture for the worse.

But for the Michigan baseball team — especially the new faces on the roster — the low external expectations for the team’s performance are added motivation to produce a successful season.

“We just wanna win,” graduate transfer shortstop Cody Jefferis said at media day on Feb. 9. “Everybody’s talking about how it’s supposed to be a down year for Michigan. We wanna go out and show them that there’s something different going on.”

Jefferis leads a group of new Wolverines looking to embody their ‘all hands on deck’ approach to the season that may force them to play positions with little previous on-field experience.

Despite the anticipated inconsistencies Jefferis seems primed to frequently start at shortstop, replacing Riley Bertram, who transferred to Clemson with former coach Erik Bakich. He batted .270 in 167 career appearances at San Diego and went 2-for-4 in the Wolverines’ fall game against Dayton. Anticipating increased playing time, Jefferis is embracing the opportunity he has found at Michigan.

“It’s pretty cool to be here,” Jefferis said. “Coming to such a prestigious program, it’s pretty exciting. I really enjoyed my four years at San Diego, it was a blast, but I was ready for something new and I’m really excited.”

Jefferis is not the only transfer looking to seize his opportunity. With senior catcher Jimmy Obertop set to miss the first portion of the season due to injury, Michigan State transfer Gabe Sotres will have to step up out of the gate and attempt to fill the shoes of Michigan’s standout catcher. The junior catcher recorded a .976 fielding percentage as a Spartan.

But the transfer portal can’t be a permanent fix to all of a team’s gaping holes — it also needs potential for development. Incoming freshmen like third basemen Mitch Voit will attempt to build a talent pipeline for the Wolverines.

Although freshmen outfielders Jonathan Kim and Greg Pace Jr. are also poised to earn early playing time at right and center field, respectively, it’s clear Michigan coach Tracy Smith and the rest of his coaching staff are especially excited about Voit. At media day, Smith initially refused to state who he expected to be breakout stars this season, but when pressed, could not help but mention Voit — who will also be the team’s closing pitcher.

“Being a two-way player, it takes a lot of discipline for a young guy to show the discipline of the schedule of maintaining the academic piece of the University of Michigan,” Smith said. “But then you’re switching gears and being an athlete. He’s done a really good job, so he’s gonna be one that I think is gonna have a good year for us.”

Even as the youngest player on Michigan’s roster, Voit has been vocal about the team creating a winning culture amidst outside doubts.

“We have a lot of expectations,” Voit said. “We want to win every game. We’re gonna be a hard team to beat, a team of best friends; it’s really hard to beat a team of best friends.”

A ‘team of best friends’ can instill an identity and improve communication on the field, but if the bats and pitches are not there, the team will ultimately fall short. To exceed outside expectations in Smith’s first season, the Wolverines will look to show flashes of development from their newcomers.

If they can do so, it can set up a winning culture to build toward competing for Big Ten and NCAA Championships in years to come.