Just two weeks ago the Michigan baseball team held a 9-11 record entering its first Big Ten matchup of the season against Penn State. Since then, it has seized its opportunities and won seven of eight. With that surge, its tied for first place in the Big Ten with a 5-1 conference record. Many of the Wolverines’ woes have been addressed in this stretch; however, its biggest flaw — pitching — will face a tough task against a strong Nebraska offense this weekend.

The Cornhuskers boast a 16-9-1 record, and have gotten to this point behind an explosive offensive attack. They average over eight runs per game and have scored up to 17 runs in a game this season. In comparison, Michigan averages just under six runs per game, and its highest run total came in a 13 run win against Penn State.

“We know we’ve got a challenge coming in with Nebraska,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said Tuesday. “This will probably be one of the better hitting teams.”

The main ignition behind Nebraska’s scorching offense is a pair of sluggers in second baseman Max Anderson and shortstop Brice Matthews. The middle infielders boast astounding numbers at the plate. Anderson bats .413 with nine home runs and just 14 strikeouts and Matthews hits at a .404 clip with eight home runs and 20 walks.

Those two are the Cornhuskers’ stars, but the rest of their lineup still poses a threat. Nebraska’s next four best batters all hit over .300, while another two of them hit .288 or higher. Utility player Charlie Fischer’s batting average is .258, which is the Cornhuskers’ lowest, but in comparison he would sit at fifth in the Wolverines’ lineup.

With all that heat in the box for Nebraska the key to Michigan’s success this weekend will come down to its pitching staff — just like it always does.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start and the guys believe that, and that’s important,” Smith said. “We’ve gotta carry that in. With (junior left-hander) Connor (O’Halloran) giving us the Friday start, he’s got a chance to keep you in any game against any opponent.”

The Friday start with O’Halloran will undoubtedly be vital but the bigger question is who replaces O’Halloran later in the series — the answer may be the true key to the Wolverines’ success. The formula that Smith has laid out time and time again has been strong relief performances from senior right-hander Noah Rennard and freshman righty Mitch Voit. Junior right-hander Chase Allen has been solidified as the Saturday game starter, but after him it is up in the air as to who will take control on the bump.

With the extreme power of Nebraska’s bats, and the highs and lows of Michigan’s pitchers, the series could be strenuous for the Wolverines. Leaning on pitching, despite it being one of its weaknesses, is something Michigan has had to do to get to its 5-1 Big Ten record, and if it wants to continue to stand atop the conference standings, that will have to continue against the Cornhuskers.

“What I’m looking for is that we maintain the same intensity that we had on the road,” Smith said. “Everybody that’s in that dugout come Friday, first pitch, is focused on the baseball game all the way through the last hour.”

Maintaining that focus all weekend and stopping Nebraska from executing to its strengths in the batter’s box will be key for the Wolverines in their third Big Ten series of the season. But if the Cornhuskers’ bats stay hot, it could spell trouble for the surging Michigan squad.