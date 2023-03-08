After an encouraging start, the Michigan baseball team’s spring break road trip to California and Houston quickly took a wrong turn.

En route to a five-game losing streak, the Wolverines’ pitching staff failed to withstand the opposing bats. And the run support went quiet too.

Coming out of the sunshine and back to chilly Ann Arbor ahead of Wednesday’s home opener against Oakland, Michigan failed to answer most of the questions it entered the trip with. In fact, the quality opponents faced over the last week only magnified the Wolverines’ preexisting struggles.

“The bad part of playing good teams is they expose your weaknesses, every opportunity,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said March 5 after the Shriners College Classic. “The good part about playing good teams: they expose your weaknesses at every opportunity. Meaning, it really shows you what your deficiencies (are) and what we need to do to be better.”

One of those deficiencies was ‘free bases’ — walks or errors to extend innings and provide runs for the other team. Smith emphasized the need to throw strikes and play clean defensive baseball on a consistent basis, both of which the Wolverines struggled to do in their losses. They gave up nine runs in four of their five losses.

As it yearns to keep its competitors off the bases, Michigan also looks to prioritize bringing its baserunners home in order to capitalize on their scoring opportunities. Too often in Houston, the Wolverines could not consolidate leadoff hits or turn multiple runners on base into runs.

Against No. 10 TCU, Michigan had the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior second baseman Brandon Lawrence grounded out on a fielder’s choice to home, freshman center fielder Greg Pace Jr. struck out looking and graduate transfer shortstop Cody Jefferis flied out to center, leaving the Wolverines scoreless. They were shut out by the Horned Frogs and No. 14 Louisville.

Despite the pitfalls that have emerged, Michigan believes it has seen growth in its culture.

“As we go through all these games on the road, we’re traveling and then getting some perspective of how we handle our business,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said. “And you start to see some of the freshmen start to mature a little bit, handle their business the right way and the older guys leading them the right way.”

This culture will be tested in the Wolverines’ response to their recent skid where they were handily beaten in each loss. That commences Wednesday in their season-opener against Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies, currently 2-8 on the season, may be just what Michigan needs to get back on track. Managed by coach Jordon Banfield in his third season with the team, Oakland finished last season 31-27 and second in the Horizon League.

However, one of those wins last year came against the Wolverines, in a 14-7 upset win on March 30. Michigan used eight pitchers, as current junior left-hander Logan Wood gave up five earned runs off six hits in only 0.2 innings pitched, before yielding to the bullpen that gave up seven more earned runs.

But given the Golden Grizzlies’ slow start this season, the Wolverines will have an opportunity to exact revenge for last year’s stunner and find solvency for their chronic weaknesses.

“It’s been a long, grueling trip,” Smith said. “So just be good to kind of regroup, and I know our guys will be resilient and be ready for the home opener this week.”

How Michigan responds to its “long, grueling trip” that exacerbated the deficiencies of its roster will determine its confidence heading into Big Ten play on March 24. Over the past week, it saw just how vulnerable both sides of the ball can be. In order to bounce back, it could take resilience to overcome those issues.

And that resilience test begins Wednesday.