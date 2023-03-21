With Big Ten play approaching and the Michigan baseball team coming off a loss, the Wolverines need a confidence booster before Friday’s Big Ten opener against Penn State.

Luckily for Michigan, it will have the chance to get back on track against Akron on Tuesday.

And with the Zips sporting just a 7-11 record, the Wolverines have an opportunity to tune themselves up before Big Ten play starts this weekend. Yet they’ll need to outduel a team facing similar struggles.

On the defensive end, Akron gives Michigan a chance to hone in on its offensive consistency. Over the weekend against Bradley, the Wolverines’ bats showed improvement in 8-4 and 6-4 victories in its first two showings. Michigan consistently drove in runners on base in its first two outings but left much to be desired after a 5-1 loss on Sunday in which the offense only mustered six hits.

“The offense piece is a little bit of (a) concern,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said on Sunday. “I’ve been pleased with how we’ve done defensively, but we’ve got to be better consistently (on offense).”

The Zips’ defense presents an overall ERA of 7.09, with their best pitcher, Sammy Tortorella, sporting a metric of 4.18. Additionally, only three pitchers on the Akron roster meet the minimum statistical requirements of at least one inning pitched per game played to calculate ERA. This shortcoming provides insight into the characteristics of the Zips’ bullpen, which is one of turmoil. Much like the Wolveriness, they appear to still be working out their options on the mound.

And as the two teams’ pitching staffs have followed the same trends thus far, the same can be said for their offenses. Like Michigan, Akron has had its fair share of struggles at the plate this season. The Zips currently average 4.89 runs per game compared to the Wolverines’ 4.63, but even with a similar run total to that of 247th-ranked Michigan, Akron still has dangerous hitters.

Redshirt-junior outfielder Jack Firestone presents as the Zips’ most potent offensive weapon. Even with a .250 batting average, Firestone comes into Tuesday’s game with a slugging percentage of .618. When Firestone makes contact at the plate, he does damage.

Firestone’s power also plays a role in his impressive stats. He currently leads Akron with seven home runs on the season, and has the potential to add to his total with the Wolverines’ shaky bullpen depth.

Meanwhile, Michigan needs to sort out issues of its own to not let the Zips punish the Wolverines at the plate.

“The formula for a win is (playing the) starter, (Noah) Rennard, (Mitch) Voit,” Smith said. “We addressed this as a team, we need to find other guys that are capable. … We can’t continue to ride those guys.”

Ultimately, Smith sees Tuesday’s game as a chance to solve its problems and build momentum before the Big Ten season begins on Friday, while also reminding his players to stay the course.

“We’re gonna drill home and remind them that you can’t take anything for granted,” Smith said. “(The) biggest thing for us is to prepare and get better … as we head into the weekend with confidence.”

Whether Michigan can do so is to be determined, but a confident mindset will be necessary to compete in a conference teeming with suitors — a confidence that can be heightened with a win over Akron.