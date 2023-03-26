Through 23 games the third starter for the Michigan baseball team has been an unknown at best. On Sunday, the Wolverines tried a new approach: starting senior right-hand reliever Noah Rennard on the mound — and it paid off.

Michigan (12-11 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) defeated Penn State (12-8, 0-3), 3-1, to complete its first three-game series sweep. The Wolverines found success behind a valiant pitching effort, sweeping its first three-game series of the season.

The strategy of giving a reliever the ball to start the game paid dividends. Rennard started the day with a three-pitch strikeout against Nittany Lions batter Thomas Bramley, and the defense rallied around its pitcher as well with graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis making a leaping grab to retire the side. Even while allowing some early hits, Rennard proved effective early by preventing Penn State from advancing and getting into scoring position.

“Baseball’s fun when it looks like baseball,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “ … Guys were throwing strikes and competing (and) making plays and not giving a bunch of free passes. … I’m really pleased with what Noah was throwing out there.”

Despite the success in the field, the Nittany Lions refused to let the Wolverines take control of the game via strong pitching of its own from Jaden Henline. Early on, Henline was problematic for Michigan, not allowing the Wolverines to make solid contact at the plate. With this method, he retired the first six batters. Unlike Friday and Saturday, the Wolverines struggled to produce any form of early offense, not bringing home a run in the first two innings.

Michigan’s defense remained steadfast, however. Rennard pitched multiple one-two-three innings early in the contest. Clearly, a pitching battle was underway.

Eventually, the Wolverines broke that mold. After Henline hit graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel with a pitch, freshman third baseman Mitch Voit advanced him to third with a double to right field. In the following at bat, freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim brought Van Remortel home on an RBI groundout, and Jefferis hit a blooper into center field to score Voit and establish a 2-0 lead for Michigan. Just like Saturday, the Wolverines got on the board first.

Rennard’s outing only continued supporting Michigan. He kept pitching efficiently, forcing Penn State into ineffective contact. Through five innings, Rennard proved capable of being a crucial part of the answer to one of the Wolverines’ most pressing questions.

But even in one of his best outings of the season, Rennard attested much of his success to the defense surrounding him.

“It takes a lot of pressure off for sure,” Rennard said. “ … It’s easy to try to avoid the bats. But when you have a good defense behind you and everyone’s making plays, … it takes a lot of pressure off knowing that I don’t need to make every pitch unhittable.”

But in the sixth inning, as Rennard battled increased fatigue, the Michigan defense faltered. Rennard let up consecutive hits, including an RBI double from Bramley to reduce the Wolverines’ lead to 2-1. Rennard’s typical role as a reliever, usually only pitching a few innings, became evident and the Nittany Lions began to capitalize.

Once senior left-hander Jacob Denner entered the game in relief, Michigan took advantage of the fresh arm and got back on track. He started off his relief outing with three consecutive strikeouts, killing Penn State’s growing momentum.

Behind their pitching potency, the Wolverines recorded a series sweep over their first Big Ten opponent, a massive step in the right direction for a Michigan team that struggled to begin the season. Unlike previous late-series outings, the Wolverines’ pitching staff was a key part of their recipe to success, surrendering only one total walk in the game.

“We don’t have the luxury right now of the Friday, Saturday, Sunday (starters) because we’re trying to find those six to eight guys that are going to be the core nucleus of our leverage innings,” Smith said. “But … I think we’re getting closer.”

And if Michigan can continue to find consistency from more than just its aces, the Wolverines have a chance to make some noise in the Big Ten.