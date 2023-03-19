In the second half of Sunday’s double header, the Michigan baseball team’s struggles at the plate from earlier in the season returned. Despite good performances on the mound from the Wolverines’ third game pitchers, they never got the run support needed to win the game.

Presented with an opportunity to earn its first three-game series sweep of the season, Michigan (9-10 overall) fell short of its goal in a 5-1 loss to Bradley (6-9).

The Braves began the scoring immediately in the top of the first inning, as a one-run home run over the left field wall made it 1-0 just four pitches into the game. Senior left-hander Jacob Denner kept his composure and got outs on the next three batters to close the inning.

Michigan started the game struggling at the plate as it only managed only two baserunners in the first three innings, and that struggle was confounded upon in the top of the third inning as Bradley scored with a one-out RBI making the score 2-0.

Denner continued to deal through the fourth inning with a scoreless frame, but still did not see any run support. A line drive out to second led to Jefferis committing a base-running error at first base for the first two outs of the inning. And then a diving grab and flip from Braves shortstop TJ Manteufel ended the Wolverines’ side.

After a scoreless top of the fifth, the Wolverines had an opportunity to fire back. As freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim stepped to the plate, they were looking at their best chance for a breakthrough with runners on first and third and two outs. After a long at bat with numerous foul balls and a 3-2 count, Kim struck out looking, and Michigan walked away empty handed once more.

The struggles for the Wolverines continued in the top of the sixth inning, as a two out double pushed the lead to 3-0 with little time remaining for a comeback.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Michigan finally converted. A two-out RBI single from senior left fielder Tito Flores made the score 3-1. All momentum was with the Wolverines, as they had runners on first and second, but a lineout ended the inning keeping them down with one inning to go.

The momentum shift continued with another Bradley run, a deep shot to right field brought home the runner at second and made it a 4-1 lead. A line drive to center field later in the inning brought one run home, but a play at the plate with the next runner resulted in an out to end the inning with a 5-1 score.

A quick seventh inning for the Braves ended all hope of a comeback for Michigan as the second game of the double header meant only seven innings were played, putting a dent in its strong weekend showing.

Despite strong showings at the plate lately, the Wolverines were unable to back up their pitching and could not close out the series sweep.