All eyes were on the Michigan baseball team’s bullpen as Michigan State began to run away with its 14-2 victory on Sunday. The Wolverines were looking for, but couldn’t find any answers on the mound, leaving all hope in the hands of their offense to complete a comeback.

An offensive frenzy is what Michigan needed to remain close with the Spartans, but when all was said and done, there was no support to be found in the batter’s box.

“We felt like we were in pretty good position on a Sunday to match up with what they had,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Then we (didn’t) come out with whatever it is. The right intent, right focus, right result.”

Despite entering the game with two hard-earned wins to open the series, the Wolverines were shut down early due to their pitching struggles. Michigan had a series sweep against an in-state rival at its fingertips, but its hitters just couldn’t provide any support.

The opportunities to fight back against Michigan State left-hander Nick Power came early for the Wolverines, but they didn’t take advantage. Down two in the bottom of the first inning, Michigan quickly placed runners in scoring position with just one out. Its shot to retaliate and pull itself right back into the game was in reach, but a fly-out and an out by fielder’s choice kept the zero on the scoreboard for the Wolverines and set the tone for the poor day at the plate.

Michigan only tallied two runs much later in the game and by that point, it was both too little and too late. The Wolverines already trailed by nine runs before they could put up a single run of their own.

However, one of the most glaring zero’s on the stat sheet came from senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop. While only in his third game back from a season-long injury, the veteran hitter’s production was sorely missed by Michigan on Sunday.

“He didn’t have any (at-bats) coming into this,” Smith said. “I wish we could have gotten him in there in a midweek (game), but I think every single time he’s in there it’s going to help more and more.”

While Obertop didn’t contribute statistically on Sunday, he made solid contact on numerous flyouts and holds the trust of Smith and his teammates and will prove to be a vital piece for the Wolverines moving forward.

With Power’s strong outing for the Spartans — eight innings pitched, five hits and just two earned runs — Michigan could not overcome its early deficit. While his performance certainly shut down the Wolverines, a third-day pitcher rarely finds his level of success.

“I gotta give credit where credit is due,” Smith said. “He just kept peppering the outside part of the plate which was a good job.”

While the first two games of the rivalry series proved Michigan’s bats can compete against quality Big Ten opponents, the final game showed the inconsistency that the Wolverines have struggled with all year at the plate.

“It’s baseball at the end of the day, these games happen like that,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said. “You try to get back to the even line when things are going great, you try to get back to the even line when things are going bad.”

Sunday’s game proved that although Michigan’s hitters want to stay even keeled, their ability to actually do so still leaves plenty to be desired.