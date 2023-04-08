Friday college baseball matchups feature aces galore, with both teams dueling their top starters against each other to open up a new series.

And on this Friday, the Michigan baseball team’s bats fell victim, managing just two hits in its 3-1 loss to Nebraska.

The combination of starting left-hander Emmett Olson and relief right-hander Shay Schanaman churned out 13 strikeouts in the Cornhuskers’ win, foiling the Wolverines hitters time and time again when they entered the batter’s box.

“It was like were (down) two strikes within 30 seconds,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “It was like ‘strike, strike, strike.’ And that’s what good pitchers do.”

And the Wolverines were wary of Olson’s dominance entering the matchup, as he has been producing those results for Nebraska all year. He boasted a 5-1 record and a 3.37 ERA entering the game, before lowering it to 3.04 by the end of the day.

In the process of lowering the statistic, Olson no-hit Michigan for the first six innings of the game, as the Wolverines succumbed to a plethora of pitches that they could not barrel and a mix of high velocity.

“93-92 (mph) strikes with multiple pitches,” Smith said. “That’s hard to hit. And so, tip our hat, ‘hey, man, good job. You were better than us today.’ We still had a chance to win.”

Despite going six innings without a hit, Michigan had its chances.

Another stout start by junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran kept the Wolverines within striking distance, down 1-0. After sophomore left fielder Joe Longo walked to begin the bottom of the seventh inning, senior Joey Velasquez got Michigan’s first hit of the game with a double off the left field wall, putting runners on second and third with no outs and the leading run in scoring position.

Finally, the Wolverines’ hitters were poised to break through. But they failed to do so at the hands of Olson. Senior designated hitter Tito Flores, senior first baseman Jack van Remortel and freshman third baseman Mitch Voit all went down in a row and gave the baserunners no chance of scoring.

“Second (and) third, nobody out, and he did a really good job of keeping us from scoring,” Smith said.

After not capitalizing in the seventh, Michigan tied the game in the eighth on a home run by freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim, continuing the tear he has been on in his freshman campaign.

But as Olson gave way to Shanaman for the remainder of the game, the Wolverines’ hitters regressed to the mean of the first six innings: no hits.

This paved the way for the Cornhuskers to take advantage in extras. Senior right-hander Noah Rennard gave up a two-run homer in the top of the tenth to shortstop Brice Matthews, which was the difference in the ballgame.

Because Michigan could not pounce on O’Halloran’s gem, it allowed Nebraska’s hot hitting to eventually wake up at the Wolverines’ expense.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us to score runs today,” Smith said. “And we’re not going to tinker, we’re going to stay with what we do. We just ran into a really, really good pitcher today.”

The Wolverines knew they faced a tall task earning runs off Olson and the Cornhuskers’ bullpen, now up to 20.2 straight scoreless relief innings. Yet they could not solve the Rubik’s Cube of taking down Nebraska today, signaling an ominous sign about their hitting, with their pitching staff due to yield more runs than allowed today.

If they don’t tinker and make the necessary adjustments for the rest of the weekend series, the Cube may remain unsolved.