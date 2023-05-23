The Michigan baseball team’s offense has floundered in the latter third of the regular season, scoring 10 or less combined runs in pivotal late-season series against Minnesota and Ohio State — including a 17 strikeout showing in the series finale with the Buckeyes last Saturday.

And an opening round matchup against an Iowa squad boasting the best team ERA in the conference was not a recipe for a Wolverine onslaught of runs to begin their Big Ten Tournament.

With the Michigan offense unable to capitalize once again — leaving a myriad of runners on base and squandering plenty of opportunities — the Hawkeyes (40-13 overall, 16-8 Big Ten) bludgeoned the Wolverines (26-27, 13-12), 13-3, in the inaugural contest of the conference postseason in Omaha.

And Michigan’s wasted chances began early. With the bases loaded in the top of the second — the Wolverines holding a 1-0 lead — graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis grounded out to third base to strand three runners and keep Michigan with a solitary notch in the scoring column.

In the Iowa half of the frame, a leadoff single from second baseman Sam Hojnar turned into an impromptu triple after the ball skipped past a charging senior right fielder Joey Velasquez and rolled all the way to the right-field wall — already the second Wolverines’ error that ultimately led to a game-tying sacrifice fly.

Then, an base-running-mishap-fueled 8-6-4 double play ended the third inning in perplexing fashion for Michigan before an errant throw from junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran personified the third Wolverine error in as many innings.

And Michigan’s missed opportunities crescendoed in the fifth. Iowa right-hander Marcus Morgan exited the game after walking consecutive batters; right-hander Jack Whitlock then walked another to load the bases for the heart of the Wolverine order once again — this time with zero outs, a great chance to redeem their previous collapse.

But then senior second baseman Ted Burton struck out swinging. And so did freshman center fielder Johanthan Kim. And so did senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop — leaving three baserunners fruitlessly jogging back to the dugout for the second time through five frames.

And the Hawkeyes responded in game-ending fashion in the home half of the fifth. After consecutive singles — following a leadoff walk — made it a 3-1 Iowa lead, a hit-by-pitch then loaded the bases. And the fate that doomed their opponent just a half inning prior would not impact the Hawkeyes:

Right fielder Brayden Frazier turned on a two-strike O’Halloran slider, sending the pitch careening over the left-field wall and into the home bullpen for a grand slam — placing an exclamation point on a six-run inning that broke the game open for Iowa and left Michigan wishing for a rewind button.

In a matter of minutes, the Wolverines had gone from having the go-ahead run 90 feet away with zero outs to staring at a 7-1 deficit.

Senior left-fielder Tito Flores blasted a solo home run to leadoff the sixth and a triple in the eighth, but it was merely a consolation. The Wolverines’ offense could not again muster the type of scoring chance it withered away twice earlier in the contest while Iowa piled on six more in the seventh and eighth en route to a 13-3 mercy rule final — making the path to an already unlikely tournament run all the more arduous for Michigan, submerging it into the unenviable losers’ bracket and dropping their record below .500 for the first time since early March.

And if the inability to get runners home continues for just one more game, it could result in the termination of the Wolverines’ season.