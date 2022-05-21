As the ball sailed through the air straight towards junior right fielder Clark Elliott, it looked as though the fourth inning had finally come to a close. However, Elliott dropped the ball and allowed yet another man to cross the plate, stretching the deficit to five runs in favor of Rutgers.

That was far from the last of the mistakes in an ugly game.

The Michigan baseball team (28-24 overall, 12-11 Big Ten) came back to beat the Scarlet Knights (40-14, 16-7), 9-7. Both teams made many mistakes, but Rutgers’ proved to be more detrimental.

The Scarlet Knights threw the first punch in the second inning. With two outs, right fielder Mike Nyisztor blasted the ball to the left field wall and made it all the way to third as the Wolverine outfielders bobbled the ball. Rutgers’ first hit of the game also notched its first RBI and a 1-0 lead.

After an almost perfect first inning, starting with eight straight strikes, the Scarlet Knights made easy mistakes in the second. A wild pitch allowed junior second baseman Ted Burton to advance from second to third, immediately followed by a throwing error on the single that tied the game.

Junior left-hander Jacob Denner found himself in the first real jam of the game in the third. A double play that should’ve ended the inning hit his foot, and the floodgates opened shortly after. Denner allowed three consecutive hits with two outs. Rutgers took command and scored four runs.

Not to be one-upped by Michigan’s blunders, Rutgers began a series of snafus in the bottom of the fourth starting with right hander Ben Gorski. In just five at bats, he allowed two walks and threw two wild pitches which both allowed men to score. After Gorski was pulled, the next pitcher gave up a three run homer to graduate outfielder Joe Stewart on just his second pitch. The Wolverines tied the game at seven.

Junior catcher Jimmy Obertop completed the comeback in the sixth inning. His double bounced off the sprinting center fielder’s glove to drive in one more run.

In the seventh, the fourth Scarlet Knight wild pitch of the game allowed Burton to advance to second, and he later scored off of a bunt. Both of Burton’s runs came as direct results of pitches completely missing the catcher. The 9-7 lead would hold.

In a game of six wild pitches and three errors, Michigan was able to sneak away with a crucial victory for Big Ten tournament seeding.