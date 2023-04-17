When junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran gave up four runs before recording a single out in Friday’s series opener at Rutgers, it was clear that the Michigan baseball team was in for a hectic weekend.

After massive momentum swings like a weather delay, Michigan coach Tracy Smith being ejected and 43 combined runs, O’Halloran’s rough start proved to be the beginning of the chaos.

This left the Wolverines (19-16 overall, 7-5 Big Ten) with a 1-2 weekend record against the Scarlet Knights (20-16, 4-5) while yet again searching to find their top-end form in conference play.

O’Halloran’s rough first inning on Friday forced Smith’s hand early. He made a risky choice to effectively concede the game in favor of keeping O’Halloran available for Sunday. Compounding that decision was his reluctance to burn his team’s top relievers in a game that started looking like a lost cause.

“I don’t like saying ‘concede it’ because we’re still trying to win after that,” Smith said. “But the factors were, in at least my interpretation of, ‘Hey, maybe he doesn’t have his best stuff right now. Let’s (pull him from the game) right now when the pitch count’s down (and) he can bounce back.’ ”

This gamble ultimately paid off. While the Wolverines were shut out in a 13-0 loss on Friday night, Smith deliberately put the weaker relievers of his thin pitching staff on the mound to keep the best ones fresh.

O’Halloran then came back on Sunday morning in the resumption of the weather-suspended game from Saturday to pitch six relief innings, only giving up two more runs to earn the win. But O’Halloran was only in the position for a win because of the resilient hitting that brought Michigan back from an early 6-0 deficit on Saturday.

It was pivotal for the Wolverines to knot the game up at six in the top of the fourth inning before the weather suspension, as they were reeling off two poor starts from their aces to start the weekend. After chipping away with three runs in the third inning, a home run by senior second baseman Ted Burton leveled the score.

“Just sticking to the process, just staying with it, knowing that we can do it and just a lot of big at bats from a lot of guys on the team,” graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel said. “(Burton) hit that home run, that was huge for us. So guys just sticking with it, playing as a team and trusting it.”

And in Sunday’s resumption, it was Van Remortel’s own clutch hitting that brought Michigan all the way back for their lone win of the series.

With the game tied at eight in the eighth inning, an RBI single by Van Remortel gave the Wolverines a lead they never relinquished. He added two more insurance runs in the ninth with a two-RBI single, his third hit of the game, to stretch the advantage to the final score of 13-8.

Coming off the suspended game win, Michigan was well-positioned for the second game of the quasi-doubleheader thanks to Smith’s decision to withhold his best relievers after yanking O’Halloran following the first inning on Friday. The Wolverines had their top three relievers available in senior right-hander Noah Rennard, freshman right-hander Mitch Voit and senior left-hander Jacob Denner.

​​“We felt like we were in pretty good shape going into the third game because we had (Rennard), Denner and Voit all available, and everybody else in the pen,” Smith said. “But we just didn’t do a real good job offensively. … Not happy that we didn’t take the series because I felt like we were in a pretty good position even after the blowout on Friday.”

While the hitting also floundered early, as Michigan missed prime opportunities with runners in scoring position, Rennard’s unraveling in the fourth proved costly for the Wolverines’ hopes of a series win in their 6-3 loss. Rennard gave up five runs in his 3.2 innings pitched, with four in that fatal fourth inning.

Fittingly punctuating the mayhem of the series, Smith was tossed in the sixth inning of Sunday’s second game for arguing a close play at first involving senior right fielder Joey Velazquez, heading off in a golf cart with his backpack in hand.

In a hectic series, Michigan found itself leaving the Garden State digging around in the dirt for its identity once again.