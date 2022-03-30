A disconcerting performance by the Michigan baseball team (13-11 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) proved to be costly Wednesday, as the Wolverines suffered a 14-7 thrashing at the hands of Oakland (11-12, 4-2 Horizon League) to start their 9-game homestand with more questions than answers.

The Golden Grizzlies struck fast, knocking in five runs off six base hits before most of the Ray Fisher Stadium crowd even settled into their seats. Michigan starter — left-handed sophomore Logan Wood — pitched just two-thirds of the first inning before being pulled in favor of right-handed sophomore Avery Goldensoph. However, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by senior catcher Casey Buckley added a sixth run to Oakland’s offensive-laden first inning.

Despite a solid start to the second inning, Goldensoph was unable to get out unscathed, as Golden Grizzlies’ third baseman Brandon Nigh belted a line drive just past the right foul pole for a home run.

Junior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop temporarily stopped the bleeding with a 335-foot home run of his own in the bottom of the second, but any hopes of a rally were squashed with an inning-ending double play off the bat of senior shortstop Riley Bertram.

Goldensoph ultimately was pulled in the third inning in favor of right-handed freshman Jake Keaser after giving up back-to-back RBI triples to put the score at 9-1 Oakland. Keaser immediately proved effective, as the Wolverines recorded their final two outs of the inning in a single at-bat — the first via a pick-off of the Golden Grizzlies’ third-base runner, followed by a strikeout of center fielder Seth Tucker.

Michigan finally broke through offensively in the bottom of the third, by way of a RBI single and a two-run homer off the bat of junior second baseman Ted Burton. The offensive onslaught ended Oakland starter Travis Densmore’s day at two and two-third innings, but was cut short at the hands of their reliever Brandon Decker, who struck out graduate transfer Joe Stewart to end the inning.

The Golden Grizzlies added insurance in the top of the fifth, forcing the Wolverines to use three pitchers in a three-run inning. Right-handed senior Willie Weiss gave up two more runs to Oakland in the sixth inning, putting the Golden Grizzlies’ totals to 14 runs and 17 hits — the most allowed of either category for any game this season, allowed in just six innings of work.

Michigan, in contrast, would not see a single base runner from the fourth through sixth innings, in which Oakland retired nine consecutive Wolverine batters. A rally led by Riley Bertram in the seventh would see Michigan’s third home run of the day, a three-run drive hit by junior right fielder Clark Eliott, but it would be short-lived as the Wolverines would score none in the eighth or ninth innings.

All told, Michigan finished the outing with seven of sixteen available relief pitchers having made an appearance, by far the most usage of the bullpen in any game this season. It was a stark performance for all the wrong reasons, and the Wolverines now face the rest of their homestand looking to regain momentum.