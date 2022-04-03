The Michigan baseball team’s defense has been atrocious all year.

Just as the Wolverines seemed to finally find some form of consistency in the past couple weeks, all of their momentum was halted. Whenever a pitcher not named Connor O’Halloran was on the mound, the defense returned to its old ways.

On Sunday, Michigan (14-13 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) dropped their third game of the series against Iowa (12-12, 2-1), 10-3 to lose the series 2-1. The Wolverines were steamrolled in every aspect of the game, but the season’s theme of struggling defense prevailed.

Unlike the shutout in the second game on Saturday, the Hawkeyes broke the game open immediately. An RBI double from their statistically best hitter, sophomore first baseman Peyton Williams, gave them a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

For the first six home games, the team that scored first, won. Michigan tried to break this trend to no avail.

Iowa continued to punish the Wolverines’ pitching inconsistencies with a solo home run followed by a double. After a blooper over the second baseman, the base runner on second got greedy and tried to make it all the way home for a 3-0 lead. Stewart, the only defensive bright spot of the day, threw a dime all the way from center field to home and saved the score to end the third inning.

Junior left hander Jacob Denner struggled again in the fourth. A double and a triple to pushed the deficit to three was the last straw before he was pulled.

Despite the pitching change, the Hawkeyes found themselves in another position to score. Facing one out with two men on, they earned an infield single to load the bases. However, the defense stayed calm and rebounded instantly with a double play to stop the bleeding.

They were not so lucky in the sixth. Iowa utility player and right-hander Keaton Anthony faced two strikes with two outs and two men on. He bombed it deep over the left field wall for the Hawkeyes’ second homer of the game.

Michigan’s turmoil only got worse in the eighth. More sloppy pitching including back to back walk and hit by pitch RBIs stretched the deficit to 10-0.

Although they showed some life late in the game, the Wolverines’ bats didn’t do them any favors throughout the affair. They only scored three, totaling 15 strikeouts to only seven hits.

Sunday’s loss marked one of the most depressing games for Michigan. Nothing was in sync and they were dominated in every facet of the game. The Wolverines must take a deep look at what kind of team they want to be. If this quality of baseball continues, this year will be forgotten.