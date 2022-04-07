The last time the Michigan baseball team looked competitive in a midweek game was the thriller against Vanderbilt when they lost by one run in the bottom of the ninth. Since then, the Wolverines have completely lost focus with blowout losses to Xavier, Oakland, and now this game.

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-22 overall) stunned Michigan (14-14), 6-3. The downward spiral has continued. A complete lack of consistency resulted in another midweek loss to an inferior opponent.

Mastodon third baseman Jack Lang came out swinging with a bomb to deep left on just the fourth pitch of the game. In spite of the early blunder, the Wolverines quickly collected themselves and rebounded.

With two outs in the second, senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel punctuated a three-hit, two-run rally with an RBI double. After he also made it around the bases, Michigan took back the lead 3-1.

However, the Wolverines weren’t immune to giving up their own two out rallies. In the top of the fourth with men on first and second, graduate third baseman Matt Frey bobbled the inning ending out and allowed the bases to become loaded. Freshman right-hander Jaker Keaser was subbed in to finish off the inning.

He gave up a three-RBI double on his first pitch, handing Purdue Fort Wayne a 5-3 lead.

Michigan soon had their own two-out, bases loaded opportunity in the fifth. Unable to capitalize, Junior outfielder Tito Flores popped up to right field and stranded the runners to maintain the deficit.

The Mastodons kept their foot on the gas and piled on another run in the sixth with two straight doubles. It looked like their run would continue in the seventh when graduate left-hander Angelo Smith was hit in the knee by a single and had to be quickly taken out for freshman Avery Goldensoph. With the bases loaded, two outs, and a full count, Goldensoph activated his clutch gene and caught the batter swinging to keep the Wolverines in the game.

Flores had another opportunity to make a comeback in the seventh. He was the tying run at the plate with two men on and two outs. Purdue Fort Wayne left-hander Justin Miller doled out three straight strikes to continue Michigan’s five inning scoring drought.

The Wolverines were able to hold a shutout for the last three innings, but it wasn’t enough. At the end of the day, a team can’t expect to leave 18 men on base and still win. Michigan couldn’t finish off an inning, only scoring one of 12 runners in scoring position.