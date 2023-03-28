Midweek games have been a volatile affair for the Michigan baseball team — a mix of embarrassing and promising performances that have encompassed the full range of showings the Wolverines have had so far this season.

But Tuesday’s edition was one of those wild and encouraging types, as Michigan (13-11 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) broke through in extra innings after a ninth-inning rally to finally cash in on its defense and win, 6-5, against Central Michigan (13-10).

The game began with strong situational defense in a tug-of-war battle, as both teams worked around baserunners to keep pace with each other. Freshman right-hander Kurt Barr started the game for the Wolverines and failed to shake off his bad outing from last Tuesday early on, giving up a leadoff home run to right fielder Marquis Jackson.

From there, Barr’s infield surrounding him bailed him out with inning-ending double plays to end the top of the first and second innings. Doing so gave Michigan’s offense a chance to respond, bringing in two runs in the bottom of the second off an RBI single by graduate catcher Casey Buckley and a sacrifice fly by graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis.

As pitchers came and went for both teams, — something expected in midweek games where teams tend to keep their aces on ice — the Wolverines pulled the rope back in their favor to take a 3-2 off a much-needed home run for slumping senior designated hitter Tito Flores.

But one of those pitchers that came onto the mound for Michigan, senior right-hander Cam Hart, had a costly outing in the top of the fifth inning, giving up two runs before being relieved by sophomore right-hander Jacob Keaser. Keaser found a way to get out of Hart’s bases-loaded jam thanks to yet another double play by the Wolverines infield.

Unlike after some of the first double plays, Michigan failed to cash in at the plate this time, as Chippewas right-hander Christian Mitchell shut down the Wolverine bats in the middle of the game with three scoreless innings, allowing them to extend their lead in the seventh off an RBI single by first baseman Brennan Morgan off Michigan senior left-hander Jacob Denner.

But miraculously, with their hands on the rope ready to finally relent, Michigan yanked back the rope against Chippewas right-hander Ryan Insco, all the way to victory. After freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim reached on a single to right and Jefferis walked, both of them advancing on a wild pitch, senior second baseman Ted Burton tied the game with a two-RBI double off the left field wall.

A walk by senior left fielder Jake Marti and subsequent intentional walk loaded the bases for junior pinch-hitter Dylan Stanton, replacing Flores. But Stanton flew out to left, and Burton was gunned out at the plate to send the game into extras on a double play.

A left-field bomb by senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel in the bottom of the 10th inning sealed the comeback for the Wolverines, snatching the rope out of Central Michigan’s hands.

After nearly letting its stagnant hitting cost them the game, Michigan battled back to take its first home midweek game of the year in stunning fashion.