In Nebraska’s 3-1 win over Michigan on Friday, stalwart starting pitching was the story.

Cornhusker left-hander Emmett Olson surrendered just two total hits and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning; Wolverine junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran threw nine complete innings and allowed just one run.

But in the second game of the series on Saturday, the end result was dependent on the bullpens. Nebraska was forced to turn to its pitching depth early after starting right-hander Jace Kaminska gave up six earned runs in just 1.2 innings — while Michigan was tasked with preserving the early lead its offense had cultivated. A sloppy, base-runner riddled affair ensued; the teams combined to yield 18 hits and 12 walks.

The opening frame was an indication of how the afternoon would play out. Allen walked the first two batters he faced while stolen bases and disorganized infield play gave Nebraska an early lead, despite no hits.

“It was not (Allen’s) best start,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “We were sloppy in the first inning, but he settled in nicely. I was pleased he was able to do that because we have to get length out of that starter.”

Length out of the starting pitcher was the opposite of what the opposing dugout received. Kaminska — who entered the game with an impressive 5-1 record and a formidable 2.77 ERA — only retired five batters, surrendering more runs than recorded outs after extra base hits from outfielders senior Joey Velaszquez and newly-anointed three-hole hitter freshman Johnathan Kim contributed to six runs in the bottom of the first and second.

But that was not the nail in the Cornhuskers’ coffin; the Nebraska bullpen entered Saturday with a streak of more than 20 innings of scoreless pitching. While that streak was eventually broken, the relief arms kept the game close, holding the Wolverines’ offense to two runs for the remaining 7.1 innings.

That meant Michigan’s bullpen — which lost the game in extra innings on Friday — was tasked with preserving the lead and at least delaying a Cornhusker series victory.

Senior right-hander Noah Rennard was handed the ball in the sixth inning with one out and two runners on. After an RBI single by second baseman Max Anderson shortened the Wolverines’ lead while putting the tying run in scoring position, Rennard fanned the Nebraska cleanup hitter and got a subsequent flyout to strand both potential game-changing runs on the basepaths.

Rennard struck out the side in the seventh inning, but in the eighth he worked himself into trouble and was not able to bring the inning to its completion — just like his predecessor Allen. Freshman third-baseman and right-hander Mitch Voit then made the unusually brief jog from the hot corner to the mound with runners on and the heart of the order coming up — asked to maintain a shrinking Michigan lead. Voit soon found himself with a two-out, bases-loaded scenario; the tying run was again on base.

But Voit — perhaps aided by the memory of Rennard’s performance in the sixth fresh in his mind — froze the hitter with an 0-2 slider for a called third strike to end the inning, and Nebraska’s comeback threat.

“We’ve got a handful of guys that have earned … the trust from the coaching staff,” Smith said. “ … You put the player in that you think will give your team the best chance to win. Sometimes it’s going to work out and sometimes it’s not.”

While it did work out for the Wolverines this time, Smith knows it could easily have gone the other way — had Nebraska been able to deliver a timely hit in either the sixth or the eighth inning.

“We walked eight guys today and probably hit a couple,” Smith said. “When you do stuff like that … I sometimes chalk that up to (we got) lucky. … They had 13 guys (left on base), you can’t do that consistently and expect a positive result.”

Good fortune may have played a role — but without the poise of Rennard and Voit in high leverage situations, Michigan’s early advantage would have turned into a late deficit.