Faced with a high pressure situation against a confident Iowa pitcher in Adam Mazur, sophomore infielder Brandon Lawrence recorded his first hit of the season in tremendous fashion — a 330 foot home run down the right field line, in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a much needed insurance run for the Michigan baseball team that couldn’t have come at a better time.

What made Lawrence’s home run interesting, however, was not that it was his first home run of the season, but rather that it was the first home run — for that matter, the first extra base hit — for any Wolverine batter on the day.

Hitting, specifically power hitting, has been a strong point the entire season for Michigan. Not a single game this season have the Wolverines recorded less than three hits, while just two games have seen no extra base hits.

Before Lawrence stepped to the plate, it looked to be a day where both of those factoids would be true, for 18 straight innings.

“It was just trying to put together a good couple looks and swings,” Lawrence said. “We hadn’t been getting good pitches most of the game, so when I did get one I put the barrel on it and gave it a good drive.”

From top to bottom, the Wolverines’ lineup was stymied at almost every turn by the Hawkeyes’ pitching. After putting upwards of 8, 12 and even as many 20 runs in a game this season, Michigan was held to just two runs in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Not only was Michigan unable to capitalize on having baserunners in scoring position — posting a ghastly .166 batting average in such situations — but it was unable to even get baserunners to that position, as just 12 of the Wolverines’ 58 total at-bats took place with a runner beyond first base.

Individually, Michigan’s top batters weren’t exempt from the slump. Of its top 4 batters — junior right fielder Clark Elliott, second baseman Ted Burton, graduate third baseman Matt Frey and junior catcher Jimmy Obertop — none recorded more than 2 hits.

“It was a slow day for us by our usual standards,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “Iowa was mixing pitches well, slow stuff and fastballs, high pitches and low pitches, and we couldn’t get comfortable.”

Despite the largely cold day at the plate, Michigan left the day splitting the doubleheader due to a turnaround in the pitching, shoring up the defense and ultimately some good luck in an unexpected place in the lineup.

“A home run from anyone today would’ve been huge,” Bakich said. “We were getting outpitched pretty thoroughly. To get it from a guy like Brandon who’s sparsely played but is ready to do anything we need him to do every day, this game has a way of rewarding those kinds of guys.”