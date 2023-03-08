Back at home on the heels of a five-game losing streak, the Michigan baseball team entered today’s matchup looking to reestablish fundamentals against reeling competition.

But the Wolverines (4-8 overall) could not wake up their bats, extending their skid to six games in a 4-1 loss to Oakland (3-8) Wednesday afternoon in their home-opener at Ray Fisher Stadium.

Michigan entered the contest after a 10-0 mercy-rule loss to No. 14 Louisville Sunday in the Shriners College Classic where the Wolverines’ pitching depth and hitting woes were exacerbated against superior teams. Before heading back on the road this weekend, this was positioned to be a get-right game for Michigan. But it turned out to be the opposite.

Freshman right-hander Kurt Barr, who had only pitched 2.2 innings entering the game, started for the Wolverines, but his inability to shut the door in the second and third innings was costly.

After giving up a two-out infield single to third baseman Luke Malmanger, left fielder Drew Collins ripped a triple out to right center that scored Malmanger and also Collins after a throwing error petered into the Michigan dugout. The pattern repeated in the third, with Lux knocking a two-out double off Barr to give Oakland a 3-0 advantage. Barr finished with two earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

As the Wolverines’ pitching struggled to finish innings early on, the hitting did not jump-start, going scoreless against Oakland right-hander Bryce Konitzer in five innings pitched, including a three-strikeout third inning.

Konitzer added two more strikeouts against the heart of Michigan’s order in the fourth. Senior second basemen Ted Burton and junior cleanup-hitting catcher Gabe Sotres went down swinging, and Konitzer struck out senior first baseman Jack van Remortel in the bottom of the fifth to finish with six strikeouts on the day. Konitzer never faced a runner in scoring position in his start.

Barr gave way to freshman third baseman Mitch Voit, who inherited a runner on second with one out. Voit steadied the ship from the mound, earning a foul out and a groundout to halt another rally attempt by the Golden Grizzlies. He rode that momentum into a superb relief outing with 3.2 perfect innings.

But Oakland’s pitching change to left-hander Christian Stelling could not back up Voit and the Wolverines with any run support to come back. Stelling began his relief appearance with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, retiring all three Michigan batters faced. Although Stelling yielded a 1-out walk to Sotres, the Wolverines could not tack on any hits in the seventh.

The Golden Grizzlies added a run in the top of the ninth off a Collins single to right to stretch the lead. Although senior left fielder Tito Flores hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth, the Wolverines did not generate any more base runners.

What began as an opportunity to get back to winning, an inability to get that bats going turned into more of the same for Michigan, now on its sixth straight loss.