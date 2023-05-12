The Michigan baseball team’s offense struggled last weekend, mustering just six runs en route to an untimely series loss to Minnesota.

But a home series against a reeling Northwestern squad — its team ERA hovering over 8.00, the highest in the Big Ten by a wide margin — presented an opportunity for the recently-stagnated lineup to redeem itself.

And that’s exactly what happened. With their bats erupting following a dormant performance in Minneapolis, the Wolverines (24-22 overall, 11-8 Big Ten) defeated the Wildcats (8-36 overall, 3-16 Big Ten), 12-5.

Facing right-hander Michael Farinelli, Michigan began its onslaught early — a leadoff double from graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis followed by an RBI single off the bat of senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop gave the Wolverines a lead in the opening frame.

In the home half of the second, senior left fielder Tito Flores beat out an infield single, expanding his hit streak to 10 games. Freshman center fielder Greg Pace Jr. — starting in lieu of freshman counterpart Jonathan Kim after he suffered an outfield-wall related injury versus the Golden Gophers — got hit by a pitch, stole second base and was promptly brought home in tandem with Flores by Jefferis’ second base knock of the afternoon, a line drive single up the middle that made the score 3-0. Senior second baseman Ted Burton smoked an 0-2 pitch over center fielder Griffin Arnone’s head to add to the two-out rally and plate Michigan’s fourth run.

In the third inning, a freshman third baseman Mitch Voit double and a subsequent junior catcher Gabe Sotres RBI groundout — following a single and a hit-by-pitch — opened the lead to 6-0, already matching the Wolverines’ run total in Minneapolis.

Michigan ace junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran needed just 30 pitches to record the first nine outs — with an assortment of radar-gun-wielding scouts observing from behind home plate. However, right fielder Stephen Hrustich then bludgeoned a fastball over the Wolverines’ baseball legend-ladened left-field wall for a two-run shot in the fourth inning to get the Wildcats into the scoring column.

Burton answered with a solo shot off right-hander Ethan Sund, his team-leading 10th home run of the year that personified one of the Wolverines’ two runs in the fourth to extend the Michigan lead to 8-2.

But Northwestern left fielder Luke Tanner’s two-run home run in the top of the fifth — the Wildcats’ second blast in as many innings — cut the lead to 8-4. After scratching another run across in the seventh, Northwestern appeared poised to threaten a comeback.

But the Wolverines’ offense responded once again. Flores and Voit led the bottom of the seventh off with singles, and a two-RBI double by senior pinch hitter Casey Buckley meant that Michigan had reached double digits in the scoring column for the eighth time this season. Jefferis — joining Flores with a four-hit game — then blooped an RBI single into shallow center that represented Wolverines’ 15th hit and 11th run, cementing a Michigan victory.

Unlike the series opener in Minneapolis — when the offense was shut out in a 4-0 loss — the Wolverines’ bats came alive this Friday, doubling their run total from last weekend and propelling Michigan to a 1-0 series lead over the bottom-of-the-conference Wildcats.