Midweek games for the Michigan baseball team have never been guaranteed victories. Through the first half of their campaign, the Wolverines have let up multitudes of runs while struggling on the offensive end. But on Tuesday, Michigan delivered a complete effort on offense and defense for its second consecutive victory over a non-conference opponent.

Taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the Wolverines pitching, their offense made a big mark on the game’s outcome and Michigan (16-12 overall) defeated Western Michigan (7-19), 12-5, for its seventh win in its last eight games.

“Midweek win(s), they all count,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “We did what we needed to do, which was open up a little bit offensively. And for the most part, we threw OK on the mound.”

From the first pitch, the Wolverines established a strong defensive presence. Senior left-hand reliever Jacob Denner started his outing with two consecutive outs off of weak contact from the Broncos, until third baseman Cade Sullivan hit a stand-up triple past freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim. Denner’s knack for inducing pop flies ultimately won out, however, and he survived the two-out threat.

But in the second inning against first baseman Josh Swinehart, Denner wasn’t so lucky. With the second pitch of his at-bat, Swinehart sent a ball over the left field wall, giving Western Michigan an early 1-0 lead. Like many midweek games, Michigan found itself in an early deficit.

“Denner coming in (and) throwing strikes was good,” Smith said. “I thought it got us off to a good start and kept us in there. On the solo home runs we talk about it all the time … they’re not going to beat you.”

The Wolverines responded quickly. Graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel tripled with a deep shot off the left-field wall, and senior left fielder Tito Flores hit a sacrifice fly to score Michigan’s first run of the day and tie the game at one.

With that newfound momentum, Denner responded, retiring the side consecutively. In the top of the fourth inning, the Wolverines continued to defend effectively, with Denner and his replacement — senior right-hander John Torroella — giving their offense a chance once again.

Michigan’s offense returned the favor. Flores’ second hit of the game was a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning — his third RBI of the game — to give the Wolverines a 3-1 lead. Through its effectiveness on the defensive end, Michigan’s offense was given pressure-free opportunities to rake in runs.

Eventually, that mold began to weaken after the Broncos loaded the bases with two outs via two consecutive walks from Torroella. But with freshman right-hander Kurt Barr entering in relief, the Wolverines employed a bend-don’t-break approach and escaped the side unscathed with a routine groundout to first base.

Once again, Michigan paid back its pitcher with run support. In the bottom of the sixth inning, senior catcher Casey Buckley singled to score Van Remortel before Kim sent Flores home with a sacrifice fly to center field.

But they weren’t finished just yet. In the eighth inning, freshman third baseman Mitch Voit kickstarted the scoring with a two-run shot off the foul pole to extend Michigan’s lead to 7-3. Graduate student Cody Jefferis sent a double into the gap to score another run, before senior second baseman Ted Burton blasted a three-run homer to extend the game far out of Western Michigan’s reach. Suddenly, the Wolverines had a 12-3 lead and were poised for victory.

“(The eighth inning) was good,” Smith said. “It’s good to open iit up because … anything can happen. So it’s nice to stretch (the lead out) a little bit.”

For Michigan, its solid defense told the story, translating to opportunities to do damage on the offensive end. And with those opportunities, the Wolverines thrived, and the victory next to their name on the scoresheet reflected it.