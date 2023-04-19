Responding to its opponents on the scoreboard is integral to the success of the Michigan baseball team. And on Wednesday, the Wolverines showcased that early before losing touch with their strategy, ultimately resulting in a second-straight loss.

Michigan (19-17 overall) fell to Toledo (16-20), 10-7, after blowing a five-run lead in the middle innings and proving unable to counter the Rockets’ offensive explosion.

And Toledo’s impressive offensive performance was immediate.

After a lead-off walk and a subsequent single by catcher Brayden White, the Rockets had a runner in scoring position with no outs in the second inning. Two at-bats later, left fielder Trey Wright hit a sacrifice fly to right field, establishing a 1-0 lead for Toledo.

However, Michigan responded quickly. Freshman third baseman Mitch Voit sent a two-run home run over the right field wall, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead. And Michigan took complete control following a grand slam in the third inning off the bat of senior right fielder Joey Velazquez, blossoming the lead to five.

When Toledo challenged the Wolverines, it showcased their ability to rise to the occasion quickly. In doing so, Michigan dictated the game early.

The Wolverines retained that control thanks to their efforts on the defensive end, continuing Barr’s trend set from his opening pitch. Much of their defensive dominance came from junior right-hander Ryan Zimmer, who retired the side consecutively after entering in relief for Barr in the third inning, while also putting together a scoreless outing in the fourth inning.

“Every time he goes out, he continues to improve,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “We need a couple of guys to step up and I would say he falls into that category.”

But in the fifth and sixth innings, Michigan’s grip on the game loosened. Toledo added a run off of a bunt to shrink the lead to four before a double from center fielder Caden Konczak scored another run for the Rockets. A three-run sixth inning tied the game at six, and the momentum the Wolverines once had was suddenly flipped on its head. Right when Michigan was getting comfortable, Toledo made its presence felt. And the Wolverines paid for it, suddenly becoming overwhelmed by a swarming Rocket offense.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for (Toledo) to come to Michigan and play,” Smith said. “They’re not going to give (a win) to you.”

A two-out rally in the seventh inning contributed more trouble for Michigan, with the Rockets increasing their lead to three. Eventually, the Wolverines found themselves down multiple runs and unable to combat their deficit, spelling their first midweek loss since March 21.

“Losing baseball has a formula,” Smith said. “The formula generally starts if you don’t pitch well, and you don’t make good pitches that contributes to losing. If you don’t have good at-bats that contributes to losing (and) if you don’t make plays defensively that contributes to losing. And tonight we had a lot of mistakes. … We did enough things wrong today to get the result that we deserved.”

Michigan’s ability to respond proved to be the story of the afternoon. When they countered Toledo’s attacks, the Wolverines looked as dangerous as ever. But when they took their foot off the gas, disaster struck.