Last year, the Michigan baseball team had a pitching problem. Ranked 244th out of 293 nationally and second to last in the Big Ten, the Wolverines’ 7.00 ERA put immense pressure on their batters to outscore opponents.

But despite the poor results on the mound, Michigan still went 34-28 last season behind its strong offense.

This year, the Wolverines need to look for a more balanced attack after losing lots of hitting production to the MLB draft and transfer portal this past offseason. Michigan’s new coaching staff, specifically pitching coach Brock Huntzinger, are pushing the pitchers to put out their best work in each outing.

“Brock’s only had one job before in coaching so he is really eager to get here,” junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran said at Media Day Feb. 9. “We all love him and we’re excited to have him … I think we’re all building off his excitement for this season.”

O’Halloran has high praise for his new coach, as he looks to be one of the stronger returners for this Wolverine pitching staff. He returns to Michigan after leading the team with 92.2 innings pitched in the 2022 season and one of the lower ERAs at 5.44. O’Halloran has the opportunity to build off his team high 104 strikeouts and step into an ace-like role in his junior season to lead this pitching staff.

“My goals and the goal of the team are to go out there and win games,” O’Halloran said. “Brock’s been great reiterating just throwing strikes, going at guys, you know just commanding from strike one and building off of that.”

Huntzinger is pushing his pitching staff to take the simple approach and control the game one pitch at a time. His players are eager to work on the mound and keep learning under his coaching while hoping to show improvement from last year’s dismal ERA.

Another veteran alongside O’Halloran is junior right-hander Chase Allen, who led the team with a 4.01 ERA last season in 76.1 innings pitched. His ERA speaks for itself, and can prove to be a benchmark for the rest of the staff to achieve throughout this season.

Beyond O’Halloran and Allen, the Wolverines don’t return another pitcher who pitched more than 70 innings last season, which leaves lots of room for players to show their abilities in 2023.

“Somebody always surprises you,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “That’s always that maturation process … I’m excited to see the progress that some of the younger guys have made, the leadership of the older guys who have had success with the program.”

The coaching staff has a few players to look for to step up. Kurt Barr is a freshman right-hander ranked 30th in Michigan coming out of high school by Perfect Game. Mitch Voit is another freshman righty who was recruited to play third base but is looking to play a role in closing games this season. Also returning to the team are senior left-hander Jacob Denner and senior right-hander Noah Rennard, who bring experience with 67.2 and 54.2 innings pitched in 2022, respectively.

Smith and the rest of the program know that someone will step up, or rather, that someone has to step up. Another season with a 7.00 ERA likely won’t cut it for a Wolverines team that has a lot of unanswered questions throughout the roster.

As the season begins, the returning producers are looking to improve on their experience from last season, while Michigan needs someone unexpected to take a leap as well.