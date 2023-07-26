The Michigan athletic department announced Wednesday that the Michigan baseball team is promoting Tyler Graham, former volunteer coach, to a full-time assistant role following a Division 1 rule change allowing an additional assistant coach for each team.

The decision to hire Graham to the assistant position comes 25 days after rule changes from an NCAA Council taking effect on July 1, allowing teams to add one more assistant coach to their staff. Graham was listed in last year’s roster as volunteer coach/hitting instructor, where he specifically looked to mentor players at the plate and aid the Wolverines’ offense.

Graham spent one year volunteering for Michigan after a nine-year playing career, peaking in the MLB after he was drafted in 2006, where he then moved to coaching in 2015.

The rule change will see more opportunity for coaches like Graham who have been around baseball their entire lives and are capable mentors, but haven’t been able to fully break into the competitive coaching scene due to the small number of spots available within programs.

Wolverine coach Tracy Smith’s staff just received a boost and, with rumors of associate head coach Ben Greenspan being a target for the newly opened Northwestern head coach position, Michigan can be at ease having Graham locked down in an official role moving forward.