Entering the second weekend series of its season, Michigan looks to build on their 2-2 record with a trip to Cal State Fullerton. Both teams were tested against solid competition last week. The Wolverines toppled Grand Canyon a day removed from the Antelopes’ upset of No. 2 Tennessee, and the 2-2 Titans are coming off three intense games against No. 3 Stanford. With their first three-game series this year, Michigan has a better opportunity to showcase what it can offer.

“We’re learning. That was one of the things we committed to coming into this,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said following the MLB Desert Invitational Feb. 19. “We want to learn and see what we’ve got.”

The Wolverines’ hope coming out of this weekend is to do just that – learn. In this young season Michigan has a chance to figure out who it is, and its opponent will create a good measure for success.

The Titans had an interesting opening series with Stanford. They won their first game 8-1, then dropped the next two 7-5 and 21-13, respectively. They proved that they can play with a highly ranked team behind opening day starter Tyler Stultz, who struck out seven and allowed just one run against the Cardinal. But, Cal State Fullerton then used nine pitchers in the 10 inning, 21-13 loss two days later. Stultz has not pitched since that opening day game, so he should be expected to take the mound in game one against the Wolverines.

At the plate, the Titans have shown some power and patience. Through four games, they have eight doubles and four home runs, as well as 29 walks. A couple hitters to watch for are infielder Maddox Latta, who bats in the four spot and has three of the team’s eight doubles, as well as three-spot hitter Zach Lew, the infielder is tied for second on the team with six hits and has a team high four walks. Cal State Fullerton has the bats to back up its pitching staff, and Michigan’s pitchers are going to have to bring their best stuff.

The Wolverines’ pitching staff has a chance to improve on an up and down weekend and see who can build out a consistent role. However, a few pitchers have already shown their prowess. Junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran was Michigan’s opening day starter and went six innings with one earned run in a win. Senior right-hander Noah Rennard allowed zero earned runs in two relief appearances and junior right-hander Chase Allen started in game two, only allowing one earned run.

Freshman righty and third baseman Mitch Voit made his first appearance and only appearance as a closer against Grand Canyon, allowing just one hit in two innings and closing out the victory. Voit is expected to be the team’s main closer, so Cal State Fullerton will present an opportunity to see him get more appearances and show his true prowess.

“(Voit) wants to be in situations when the game is on the line,” Smith said. “He wasn’t super sharp tonight but he was effective.”

Voit is also expected to produce in the batter’s box as the team’s starting third baseman, but after a tough opening weekend this gives him an opportunity to grow. Other key contributors who will look to stay hot are graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis and junior catcher Gabe Sotres, transfers who combined for eight hits over the four games. The Wolverines’ leading hitters heading into week two are veterans in senior outfielder Tito Flores and senior infielder Ted Burton with six hits apiece.

These veterans are set to lead Michigan into its second series after a strong start at the MLB Desert Invitational, and Cal State Fullerton is set to be a challenge that tests the Wolverines consistency over a full weekend, better revealing who they really are.

“I hope that the guys are confident, which I think they are,” Smith said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”