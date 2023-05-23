Heading into the 2023 season, much was unknown about the Michigan baseball team.

And even today, 52 games in, there are still numerous unknowns. The Wolverines, in many ways, are like a box of chocolates.

And in the words of Forrest Gump, “You never know what you’re going to get.”

But coach Tracy Smith’s squad — after all the emotional series wins and counteracted by some head-scratching losses down the stretch — find themselves in Omaha to play for the Big Ten Tournament Championship beginning Tuesday morning.

With an at-large bid well out of the picture due to a lackluster 26-26 record, the final chance for Michigan to clinch a bid into the NCAA Tournament lies with winning the conference tournament outright for the league’s automatic bid.

The Wolverines, slotted as the six seed, will face No. 3 seed Iowa to open the tournament. And Michigan is prepared to put all of its eggs into winning the first game, as coming through the elimination bracket right out of the gate poses a significant challenge.

The loser of the game would have to win five consecutive games to win the Big Ten Tournament.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the first seat or the eight seed,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “You’ve got to do everything you can to win that first game coming out of that shoot, because getting in that loser’s bracket is tough to win a tournament of this format. So our focus is do whatever we got to do pitch whoever we got to pitch to win game number one.”

The first pitcher that will feature Tuesday is the Wolverines’ ace and mainstay: junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran. O’Halloran has pitched by far the most innings of any Big Ten pitcher, but has seen his ERA tick up to 3.43 from under 2.00 earlier in the season.

In O’Halloran’s Thursday start, the coaching staff made a deliberate decision to pull him early from the game with only four full days off to be well-rested for Michigan’s crucial first game.

“We tried to manage the pitch counts (against Ohio State),” Smith said. “… If we don’t win the Big Ten Tournament, we’re not getting in the NCAA Tournament. So we had to lay that out appropriately and have our guys rested.”

And the entire pitching staff will have to maximize every second of rest to pitch well against the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s hitters hold the second-highest on-base percentage in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are not long-ball dependent — middle-of-the-pack in total home runs — but have four active hitters batting over .300.

However, Iowa’s leading hitter outfielder Keaton Anthony — who has a .389 batting average with nine home runs — has not played since May 2 amid an ongoing NCAA investigation into sports wagering.

The batters’ box could be a source of frustration once again for the Wolverines, as the Hawkeyes have the lowest combined ERA in the Big Ten at 4.13. Expected Iowa starter right-hander Marcus Morgan enters the matchup with a 4.14 ERA. Even if Michigan can chase Morgan out of the game early, the Hawkeyes have one of the deepest bullpens in the conference to back him up.

Also in the Wolverines’ section of the eight-team bracket lie No. 2 seed Indiana and No. 7 seed Illinois. Michigan will play the winner or loser of that cross-border rivalry depending on its result against Iowa, but could have to play any of the teams in its half multiple times — including Iowa — depending on how the double-elimination bracket shakes out.

Yet the Wolverines can’t get bogged down by who they might face down the road, rather focusing on how they can improve within themselves to maximize their stay and the possibility of the automatic bid. In Smith’s eyes, that focus centers on the middle of the diamond.

“We’re going to have to pitch the baseball better and certainly throw strikes,” Smith said. “All starts on the mound.”

Throwing strikes on the mound, combined with competitive at-bats at the plate, can provide Michigan with its path to victory as an underdog against the Hawkeyes and any other team it may face in its Big Ten Tournament journey.

In a season filled with unknowns at every turn, the Wolverines’ trip to Omaha is due to add another — and very possibly final — volatile chapter to their season.