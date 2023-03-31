After sliding toward the end of its nonconference slate, the Michigan baseball team’s eight-game homestand gave the Wolverines a chance to grow. They took advantage, going 6-2 with flashes of dominance on the mound and in the batter’s box, culminating in a sweep over Penn State and a walk-off comeback win against Central Michigan.

Now, on a four-game winning streak, Michigan is about to face a litmus test of where it stacks up against comparable Big Ten competition when it travels to Illinois for its first road conference series.

“I think we’re going to have a really good opportunity to see where we stand,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “It’s on the road. It’s not in the comfort of our own field. So I know our guys are excited about that.”

Although the Fighting Illini are not expected to compete for a Big Ten title, they are still a step above the teams Michigan defeated in its recent wins. They finished last season in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten and came into this campaign projected to finish fourth by D1Baseball. Sporting an 11-10 record this year, Illinois is 1-3 against currently ranked teams, including two blowout losses against No. 2 Wake Forest, and the Illini only took one out of three games at Nebraska last weekend in their first Big Ten series.

Venturing from their own turf to Champaign, the Wolverines will face a team hungry to race up the Big Ten standings and maximize the potential on their roster — with the potential to rip the band-aids off Michigan’s deficiencies.

Personnel-wise, the Illini are projected to throw out right-hander Riley Gowens (5.64 ERA) against Michigan junior right-hander Connor O’Halloran, with right-handers Julius Sanchez (7.15) and Jack Wenninger (4.56) for the remainder of the weekend series. After Illinois’ inconsistent starters, right-handers Korey Bunselmeyer (1.59) and TJ Constertina (3.68) will anchor its bullpen in relief.

At the plate, the Illini love the long ball. They’ve launched 31 home runs so far to the Wolverines’ 18. With walks and “free bases” being a recurring theme in Michigan’s losses, mitigating those will reduce the damage if a pitch goes yard.

“I’m going to beat this dead horse, but (we have to) throw competitively in the zone,” Smith said. “If we don’t walk people, and if you go back and you look at our victories, there’s usually a pretty simple formula that we didn’t walk a bunch of guys. So if we just continue to be aggressive in the zone, we’ve got a chance to have success.”

Throughout much of their homestand, the Wolverines controlled these issues by getting out of jams and providing their pitchers with plenty of run support to save their arms until later in the weekend. In fact, they did not need to use freshman right-hander Mitch Voit throughout the entire Penn State series.

This weekend though, Michigan’s pitching deficiencies and inconsistent command will be tested by the Illini lineup, which features five batters hitting at least .270. In order to pass the test, their aggression in the zone will need to show up to control the homer-happy Illinois bats and preserve as many arms as possible throughout the weekend.

To move forward in Big Ten play and pass the litmus test, Michigan will likely be confronted with the problems of its past against Illinois. The question remains whether the Wolverines truly solved them, or if they just laid dormant.