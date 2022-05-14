The excitement continued for the Michigan baseball team on Friday night in College Park.

The Wolverines faced a seven run deficit at one point in the game and looked all but defeated. This was until “Mr. Reliable”, grad-transfer center fielder Joe Stewart, stepped up to the plate.

With one out in the seventh inning, Stewart took advantage of the bases being loaded by driving a line drive through the second and shortstop gap, scoring two runs for Michigan.

Immediately after, grad-transfer third baseman Matt Frey carried the momentum, driving a moon shot over the high center field wall, blasting a three-run home run for the Wolverines and making it a brand new ball game.

Despite the late offensive push, the Wolverines (25-22 Overall, 10-9 Big Ten) ultimately could not overcome their thin bullpen as they lost 8-7 to No. 17 Maryland (39-10, 14-5) in the first game of the series.

Although Michigan defeated the Terrapins 7-4 earlier this season in the Keith Leclair Classic, Maryland is a very different team now. The Terrapins have been on a tear up to this point, defeating teams left and right, and even winning every series they have played this past month.

The start of the game looked to be a one-sided affair for the Terrapins. While Michigan coach Erik Bakich reached into his bag of tricks to begin the game by starting junior right-hander Noah Rennard instead of the usual Friday night starter sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran, the Terrapins welcomed the relief pitcher with open arms.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Maryland third baseman Nick LaRusso and shortstop Miles Shaw opened the scoring with back-to-back home runs off of Rennard.

Maryland continued to capitalize in the fourth inning as well. Despite a pitching change that brought starter O’Halloran into the game from the bullpen, the Terrapins got themselves into scoring position again with a bunt that put two runners in scoring position. After that, Maryland proceeded to hit a single, double, and a two-run home run that scored five in the inning and gave it a commanding 7-0 lead.

On the offensive side of the plate for the Wolverines, the hitting appeared to be non-existent through the first five innings. Terrapins starter, right-hander Jason Savacool, gave up just one hit through the first five, including striking out seven of the first 10 batters for Michigan.

This all changed, though, in the sixth inning, when junior first baseman Jake Marti got the Wolverines on the board with a solo home run.

Following that, Michigan took advantage of a Maryland pitching change.

Behind clutch hits from Stewart and Frey, the Wolverines tied the game at seven apiece and were right back in the thick of the game with all of the momentum swinging their way.

Despite the Terrapins piecing off of O’Halloran in the first half of the game, Bakich left him in. Michigan utilized 14 pitchers during their midweek games, so pitching was thin for Bakich in the series opener. This proved to pay off for Bakich as O’Halloran settled down and threw three scoreless innings after the scoring affair.

In the eighth, however, O’Halloran appeared to be nearing the end. After back-to-back walks, Bakich continued to stick with him. O’Halloran proceeded to throw two balls in the dirt that scored a run for Maryland, which put the Terrapins on top 8-7 once again.

The Wolverines kept the game interesting in the ninth. After a walk and a stolen base, Michigan was in scoring position with no outs. Nonetheless, two strikeouts and a flyout kept junior outfielder Jordon Rodgers at bay.

With that, Maryland squeaked out a close win.