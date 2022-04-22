In the bottom of the ninth inning, all hope was just about lost for the Michigan baseball team. Missing out on scoring opportunities all game, fans were packing up their belongings and headed for the exits.

Enter junior catcher Jimmy Obertop.

With two outs and a runner on first, Obertop crushed a game-tying home run over the towering brick wall in left field. Just like that, the Wolverines were headed to extra innings.

Michigan (21-15, 7-3 Big Ten) defeated Ohio State (12-22, 2-9 Big Ten), 9-8, in the first game of the highly anticipated series.

The Buckeyes took control of the game from the jump, showing their offensive woes were not an issue against their rivals.

In the second inning, Ohio State struck first, with center fielder Kade Kern hitting an opposite-field home run to right field. That homer sparked a five-run rally that included three singles and a botched pick-off that gave the Buckeyes an early 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, however, the Wolverines responded with two solo home runs of their own by Obertop and graduate transfer first baseman Jack Van Remortal, his first of the season.

While Michigan inched a little closer with another run in the third, the Buckeyes extended their lead once again in the fifth inning with a home run by first baseman Zach Dezenzo that went 440 feet over the center-field wall.

Noticeably, the Wolverines’ pitching struggled once again in a season of inconsistencies. Sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran, who has appeared to be the most consistent starter this season, struggled against Ohio State. Through six innings, he gave up eight hits and six runs with five of the runs being earned.

After O’Halloran exited the game in the seventh, junior right-hander Noah Rennard got himself into immediate trouble, giving up a leadoff home run to Buckeyes’ shortstop Marcus Ernst, extending Ohio State’s lead to 7-3.

Nonetheless, Michigan responded in the bottom of the seventh behind a double from junior Tito Flores, a walk, and an RBI double by graduate transfer first baseman Jack Van Remortal. Just like that, the Wolverines were down by just two runs with no outs.

Unfortunately for Michigan, a Buckeyes’ pitching change was all that was needed as the top three of the Wolverines’ batting order couldn’t score the two runners in scoring position.

Despite an insurance run by the Buckeyes in the top of the eighth, Michigan found itself with another ample opportunity with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. A missed slider hit junior Joey Valasquez in the foot, scoring a much-needed run. However, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize once again, with junior Clark Elliott grounding out to second to end the inning.

But with a game no short of excitement, Obertop crushed a game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game into extras.

The bottom of the 10th inning followed suit with heart-racing entertainment, as senior shortstop Riley Bertram singled followed by two defensively-botched bunts from Van Remortal and junior infielder Jake Marti that loaded the bases with no outs. Another opportunity to score loomed over the Michigan dugout in Ray Fisher Stadium.

This time, they scored. As the Wolverines have all season, they jumped on the back of Elliott who singled to walk it off in a picture-perfect ending.