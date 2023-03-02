As the Michigan baseball team continues to peel back the onion on its season early on, the same issue has appeared in all four of the team’s losses: pitching depth.

After the Wolverines’ veteran pitchers leading the rotation flexed their muscles against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, the remaining arms of their staff floundered in their midweek games, as Michigan (4-4 overall) lost 15-3 to UC Irvine (7-1) and 9-4 to No. 17 UCLA (5-2) in California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In both games, Michigan relied heavily on its bullpen, burning six arms against the Anteaters and three against the Bruins. This strategy, from which the Wolverines had no other options to choose, was unsuccessful.

“(Depth) is a little bit of an issue for us at this point,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said.” When you’re playing a lot of games and a condensed schedule … that’s not a great benefit to us.”

The compact schedule forced the Wolverines to play pitchers in key spots further down their already-thin staff. Freshman right-hander Kurt Barr, in his college debut, started against UC Irvine and senior left-hander Jacob Denner got the start against UCLA. Barr got the game off to a near-flawless start, with two scoreless innings pitched and only one walk surrendered. On Wednesday, Denner gave up three earned runs in 3.0 innings pitched, putting Michigan in an early hole.

After these two starts, both games quickly got out of hand for the Wolverines. Michigan’s pitchers ended up allowing 10 earned runs in game one and eight earned runs in game two, evidently missing the stability and longevity of their aces.

“When you got (junior left-hander) Connor O’Halloran and (junior right-hander) Chase Allen on the mound that aren’t walking guys and pitching in the zone and being aggressive, that’s the difference,” Smith said. “So we’re not giving free bases, which we gave a ton of free bases the last couple of games. That’s the difference.”

And those ‘free bases’ were being widely distributed by Michigan’s pitching staff on Tuesday and Wednesday. After only surrendering three walks in the entire doubleheader Sunday, Wolverines pitchers allowed eight walks against the Anteaters and 11 against the Bruins.

The walks, coupled with the costly errors that extended innings for the opposing teams, helped put Michigan in deficits it could not dig itself out of. Most notably, a throwing error by senior first baseman Jake Marti with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning gave UC Irvine a 4-3 lead as it tacked on three more runs before the end of the frame.

“Our nemesis the past couple of games has been walks,” Smith said. “A couple walks put the defense on their heels and they make an error.”

As the walks significantly plagued them, the Wolverines’ bats cooled off as well. However, there were some outliers. Freshman center fielder Greg Pace Jr. built off of his hot hitting over the weekend with a two-run triple in his first at-bat on Tuesday. Marti also launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday off UCLA left-hander Jake Saum.

The Wolverines will need to turn the page quickly after their midweek struggles, staring down three ranked opponents in Houston at the Shriners Children’s College Classic this weekend. While they recognize the talent they are due to face up against, Michigan is looking to clean up its own mistakes to give itself a chance.

​​”Our margin of error is not real big,” Smith said. “We’ve got to make teams beat us. … when you’re playing good teams, you’re not going to be able to overcome some of those mistakes because their pitching is better. And if you make a mistake offensively, they’re probably going to capitalize on it.”

To make do with its thin margin of error, the Wolverines likely have to rely on O’Halloran and Allen to anchor the team with quality starts and shroud the lack of pitching depth that manifested itself against UC Irvine and UCLA.