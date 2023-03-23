When senior catcher Jimmy Obertop suffered an injury this fall, keeping him sidelined thus far in 2023, the Michigan baseball team anticipated a gaping hole in its cleanup spot.

Obertop was undoubtedly the Wolverines’ best returning hitter, starting all 62 games last season, mashing 15 home runs and compiling 54 RBI. Just as predicted, the lack of the veteran’s presence in the middle of the order has been detrimental, as Michigan finds itself sitting two games below .500 heading into Big Ten play.

But his absence has had a silver lining — the Wolverines have struck gold in sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo, who has earned the four-hole spot in the lineup due to a period of repeated success at the plate.

“(Longo) didn’t play last year is my understanding,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said March 19. “… But I think he’s really progressed well. He’s done a really good job of putting in the work.”

Longo was a vital piece in the Wolverines’ 10-run effort in a loss to Akron on Tuesday. He started off hot, singling through the right side in the bottom of the first — moving senior left fielder Tito Flores over for an eventual RBI base knock by senior right fielder Jake Marti. In the third inning, Longo doubled down the right-field line, later reaching home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel. Then in the fourth, Longo singled again — scoring Flores in the process.

The career-high three hits skyrocketed Longo’s batting average to a team-high .354. He also leads all qualified Michigan hitters with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .906 and a slugging percentage of .521.

But the success at the plate against Akron is just the latest development of a torrid streak of hitting for Longo.

In last weekend’s three-game series versus Bradley, he collected five hits and four RBI, including a solo home run over the left-field fence — his second of the year — less than a week removed from his first collegiate homer in a contest with Xavier. And in the two games prior to that when the Wolverines played UAB, Longo accumulated three hits and two RBI.

“You can see the confidence growing in him,” Smith said. “And if the power continues to come that will be a big plus for us.”

All that hitting adds up to eight RBI in Longo’s seven-game hit streak — a stretch with a batting average of .444.

“The main idea was to stay the course,” Longo said after the loss to Bradley March 19. “It’s a long, long season and we can’t let a couple of games here and there define us.”

Longo staying on his recent course would do wonders for Michigan’s hitting production — something the Wolverines will have to rely on as a lack of pitching depth mires the team. Already, he has exceeded the wildest of expectations for a substitute.

And when Obertop eventually returns, it will be tough for Smith to separate Longo from his cleanup role.