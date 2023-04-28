It’s not often that a team finds its X factor midseason.

But for the Michigan baseball team, that X factor has always been apparent, simply dormant: senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop.

After an elbow injury in the fall, Obertop missed over half the season in order to recover. But just in time for three of the biggest games of the season against rival Michigan State, Obertop made his long-awaited return, something the entire Wolverines roster needed.

“(Obertop) just makes our lineup different,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “That’s probably the best way to put it. And to have those at-bats with a veteran hitter (and) proven hitter and one of the best players in the conference the last couple years, who wouldn’t want that?”

And in his past seasons — particularly 2022 — Obertop’s importance to the Wolverines is irreplaceable. In his junior season, Obertop batted .278 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He leads all returning Michigan players on the 2023 roster in all three respective categories, as well. In addition, Obertop started all 62 games in 2022.

With Obertop’s return, the Wolverines are getting back an everyday starter that provides the batting lineup an abundance of depth and flexibility. And with proven veterans shifting in and out of the lineup as Smith sees fit, his consistency is every needed. Clearly, Obertop has been a monumental part of Michigan’s plans in past seasons, and he will continue to be as a senior.

But while on the mend, Smith had other plans for Obertop: A role as first base coach. Even while he wasn’t healthy enough to play, Obertop continued to contribute to the game while making an impact on his teammates. Unsurprisingly, this new role for Obertop paid off for both parties.

“His role has been our coach,” Smith said. “That was one of the things we made clear early on that he’s (a part of this team), we want him to feel a part and be a part of it … so he has been coaching for us. … And I told him, being on the other side of (the game) standing and watching is going to help you as a player too. … So he’s always been around contributing to wins.”

After spending time on the first base line, Obertop gained more experience to improve his own game, crediting his development to what he saw in the batter’s box from a different viewpoint than he was once accustomed to.

And ahead of his first game of the season, Obertop felt more prepared than ever.

“I was pretty even-keeled because I’ve been watching from first and it’s slowed the game down a lot,” Obertop said. “You see what works for guys, especially the righties where I got a good view from first. So I’m just seeing their takes … (and learning) reads on the bases. It’s helped me a lot.”

As Obertop continues to shake off the rust, positive results should come for the Wolverines on the record board. This weekend’s series against No. 24 Oklahoma State is just one of many opportunities for Obertop — and Michigan — to showcase their newfound strengths.