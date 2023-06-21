Last year, after the departure of the Michigan baseball team’s former coach Erik Bakich, then-junior catcher Jimmy Obertop entered — but then ultimately withdrew — his name from the transfer portal.

Yet, after completing his senior year back on the Wolverines, Obertop entered the portal once again on Tuesday.

This time, his trip to the portal ended in a different result, announcing via Twitter that he is finally following his former coach to Clemson.

Obertop’s elbow injury in a fall intrasquad scrimmage hindered his 2023 season, limiting him to just 19 games played solely at the designated hitter spot.

But Obertop’s sophomore and junior seasons under Bakich better demonstrated the vital role he served on the Michigan roster.

In 2021, Obertop batted .275, led the Wolverines in home runs with 11 and earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors as a first baseman. The following season, his tear in the postseason earned him the honors of Big Ten All-Tournament Team and All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team, both at the catcher position.

Obertop’s power bat and presence behind the plate are due to leave another void as Michigan coach Tracy Smith enters his second season with the program. And Obertop’s loss creates an additional veteran presence and leadership hole, coming on the heels of senior second baseman Ted Burton announcing his transfer to Texas A&M.

As Obertop heads down south to team up with his former coach, he will join a Tigers roster chomping at the bit to build off Bakich’s stunning turnaround — leading Clemson to an ACC Tournament Championship and the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.