In a deflating midweek loss to Akron, the Michigan baseball team struggled to find a positive. After going down 9-1 in two and a half innings, the Wolverines needed someone to step up and carry them back into the game.

And despite ultimately falling short, fifth-year right fielder Jake Marti offered a glimmer of hope to the struggling team in need of a boost.

“I’m a fifth-year senior, I’ve been in the games before playing college baseball for a while now,” Marti said. “(I) just believe in myself and believe in the guys around me. That kind of just takes care of my performance.”

Marti got his day started early in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on first and second, Marti drilled a ball through the left side of the infield, scoring senior left fielder Tito Flores and advancing sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo to third base. Marti’s sacrifice groundout put Michigan on the board after giving up two runs in the top of the first, leaving them in position to keep adding — although a flyout on the next at bat halted the Wolverines’ momentum.

“I’m just trying to pass the torch to the next guy,” Marti said. “Put together good (at bats) and just do my part in the lineup.”

And Marti continued to pass the torch to his teammates throughout the game.

In his next at bat, in the third inning, Marti drove in his second RBI of the game with no outs. He left his teammates in position to continue rallying back into the game after giving up seven runs in the top of the inning. His hitting became contagious, with a sacrifice fly from graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel driving in one more, but Michigan ultimately remained down and struggled to score following Marti’s RBI.

While Marti didn’t reach base in every plate appearance, he still left his mark on the field in each one.

A groundout in the fourth inning advanced runners to second and third, allowing senior second baseman Ted Burton to score on a wild pitch during the next at bat. In the seventh inning, Marti’s hit-by-pitch and two-out steal of second base put runners in scoring position once again. Despite his best efforts, though, Michigan walked away without a run scored in the inning, down 11-5 with two innings to go.

Marti’s ability to step up when it matters most showed through during the Wolverines’ final rally attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With two outs and the winning run in the on deck circle, Marti blasted a ball under the Akron first baseman’s glove, a critical base hit to keep the rally alive. Marti then stole second again, putting him in scoring position at a vital point in the game.

“I saw the sign from our third base coach,” Marti said. “I mean for the team, (as) the tying run, it has to be done. No option, I just believed in myself that I was gonna get it, and made a good slide to get in there.”

Marti once again found himself making a pivotal play for Michigan, as he had done all afternoon.

His late-game heroics fell short as the Wolverines could not complete the comeback, but Marti shined through despite a tough day on the mound for the Wolverines.

“On a positive note, our guys continue to swing it,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Tying run on second base with the game on the line and just didn’t get it done. So there’s a little bit of silver lining, but quite frankly, I’m not about that.”

Walking away from another ugly midweek loss, the Wolverines look ahead to conference play with a sour taste in their mouth. Competitive performances like Marti’s provide a silver lining — though Smith knows that’s not enough.