The tale of the Michigan baseball team’s wins and losses is often told by pitching consistency this season. In its two-win series victory against Illinois, that narrative unfolded yet again. The Wolverines’ best arms did their job, but after they wore out, the results were poor.

Junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran has been the steady hand all season, and proved his value once again with six innings pitched and only one earned run in his Friday start. Pitching Saturday, junior right-hander Chase Allen had a tough act to follow, but his 5.1 innings with two earned runs did the job. With these two dominant starts, Michigan’s main reliever, senior right-hander Noah Rennard got the relief call in both Friday and Saturday’s games. Without missing a beat he continued the starter’s work in shutting down the Fighting Illini to win both games.

“(O’Halloran) is a huge bonus for us,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Up to this point, he’s given us a chance to win, psychologically.”

Outside of the three composed pitchers led by O’Halloran, though, the Wolverines were unable to generate what was needed to play winning baseball. Eight Michigan pitchers saw action in Sunday’s 11-1 loss, and none of them produced what the Wolverines needed, starting with graduate left-hander Walker Cleveland.

“My disappointment is, we’re trying to get nine outs at the beginning of a game,” Smith said. “Nine outs with the guys, we should be able to do that.”

Cleveland could not fulfill Smith’s request and was pulled after 1.1 innings, because he gave up two runs. Michigan hoped to get those nine outs from Cleveland and hand it off to senior left-hander Jacob Denner, but it took three more pitchers to complete the first nine outs. Denner finally took the mound down 6-1.

“I always want to be better as the game goes on,” Smith said. “In other words, I want quality arms as we go.”

The inability to get quality performances from any pitchers on Sunday was not new for the Wolverines. With a 2-4 record in third-day games, it is a problem that Michigan is familiar with and one it must solve to make a splash in the postseason.

Despite the underwhelming performance from Sunday’s pitchers, the Wolverines still walked away with a 2-1 series victory — tied with Indiana atop the Big Ten standings at 5-1 in the conference.

“Keeping a level head and not getting too high, too low,” freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim said. “Just trust the process and keep trusting what the coaches are giving us.”

That process has done enough to get to 5-1, but is far from perfect.

Smith’s formula for the Sunday win, getting those first nine outs and then going to stronger arms from there seems feasible. But the pitchers themselves have failed to follow through with the execution to this point in the season.

“The question marks are still the question marks,” Smith said. “The depth of the pitching staff and searching for guys to step up and seize those roles.”

As Smith and his staff continue to search for their answers, the Sunday slate will continue to be the Wolverines’ toughest win of the weekend. Continued strong appearances on Friday and Saturday give the Wolverines a sound chance to win a series every time.

But if third-day pitching success remains elusive, so will series sweeps.