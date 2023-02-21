In most team sports, coaches and players echo the sentiment that defense wins championships. That statement could not have been more true for the Michigan baseball team this weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational, where the Wolverines felt both the benefits and drawbacks of that.

Michigan (2-2 overall) opened the season with victories over Fresno State (1-2), 6-2, and Grand Canyon (2-2), 6-4, before falling to Michigan State (3-1), 15-8, and UC San Diego (1-3), 11-2. In all four contests, the outcome for the Wolverines came down to their pitching.

In Friday’s season opener against Fresno State, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran put on a masterclass performance on the mound, throwing 81 pitches in six innings of work. And even after giving up two runs in the first two innings due to an error, O’Halloran rebounded, retiring seven straight batters and allowing the team’s offense to gain momentum in the process.

“(O’Halloran’s) gonna be a key for us all season,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “… We feel really good with our chances out there.”

After a fourth-inning home run by junior catcher Gabe Sotres, the Wolverines took the lead and never looked back. With two home runs from senior infielder Ted Burton further increasing the lead and a strong relief appearance from senior Noah Rennard, Michigan was oozing with confidence heading into its matchup with Michigan State just an hour and a half later.

But that confidence was short lived.

The Wolverines started off the second game of Friday’s doubleheader with a four-run second inning, climbing out to a 5-1 lead over the Spartans. But despite only allowing two runs, junior right-hander Chase Allen was pulled in the middle of the fourth inning. And pandemonium ensued as the Spartan offense began to heat up — while Michigan collapsed.

The pitching woes reached a fever pitch in the sixth inning after sophomore right-hander Avery Goldensoph allowed five runs in relief — including a three-run home run — during the bottom half. In the process, Michigan State took an 8-5 lead over the Wolverines, and even with Michigan’s production at the plate, the team’s pitching staff was unable to stop the bleeding after pulling its starter.

The Wolverines’ inability to hold the fort down with their pitching proved detrimental to the offensive’s production, and the team paid for it.

But this early in the season, Michigan’s pitching struggles are something to be expected.

“We’re learning,” Smith said. “That was one of the things we committed to … coming into this. … We wanted to learn and see what we’ve got.”

And predictably, the pitching issues continued on Saturday against UC San Diego. In the contest, senior left-hander Jacob Denner struggled immensely with keeping his pitches in front of Sotres, resulting in two wild pitches. These errors paved the way for a run for the Tritons, allowing them to climb out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Those struggles only intensified as the game went on.

After senior reliever John Torroella entered the game, the score became even more lopsided. Torroella immediately let up a two-run triple to UC San Diego infielder Jalen Smith after junior outfielder Tito Flores misplayed a routine fly ball. The miscue extended Michigan’s deficit to four runs. And in the seventh, Torroella allowed a double and another triple, extending the Tritons’ lead to 8-2 — a deficit that was too difficult to overcome.

Once again, the team’s lack of defensive efficiency and pitching let a winnable game quickly get out of hand.

“With the lack of … depth on the pitching staff, when we’re giving extra outs that is critical (because) it just causes more pitches,” Smith said. “Errors are going to happen, but I thought we were a little sloppy defensively on the weekend.”

But on Sunday, Michigan’s defense finally showed up.

The team was able to survive an early onslaught from Grand Canyon before it turned the tide in the third inning, scoring four runs and establishing an early 6-2 lead.

Once the Wolverines had their lead, they bucked the trend that plagued them most of the weekend, leaning on their relief pitchers instead of their bats. Rennard once again pitched for three innings, striking out six batters and maintaining the Michigan lead.

In the last two innings, freshman closer Mitch Voit escaped a bases-loaded jam. Via their defensive heroics, the Wolverines were able to clinch their second victory of the season.

“(Voit’s) just a tough kid,” Smith said. “He thrives and wants to be in the situations where the game’s on the line.”

But even as Michigan returns home after a well-earned victory, Smith knows there is still work to be done on defense.

“I hope that the guys are confident, Smith said. “… But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

And in next weekend’s series against CSU Fullerton, the Wolverines will have the chance to put their early pitching woes behind them.