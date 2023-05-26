OMAHA, Neb. — As the Michigan baseball players assumed their positions prior to first pitch of Friday’s elimination contest with Indiana in the unenviable losers’ bracket of the Big Ten Tournament, freshman right-hander Mitch Voit found himself in an unfamiliar spot.

The two-way phenom — labeled as an infielder by the jumbotron looming over Charles Schwab Field — has authored a myriad of memorable moments as both closer and third baseman, but never saw his name penciled into a collegiate lineup card as starting pitcher — until the Wolverines’ most consequential matchup of their season thus far.

The stage wasn’t too big. With Voit earning a win on the mound and also registering a remarkable four base hits, Michigan (28-27 overall, 15-12 Big Ten) shocked the Hoosiers (41-18, 17-10) by a score of 13-6 — sending the second seed back to Bloomington early while the Wolverines extend their stay in Omaha into the weekend.

“(Our) backs were against the wall,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “You lose, you go home. … But if there was anybody that was ready, it was (Voit).”

Voit’s preparedness was prevalent early. In his first trip through the Indiana order, Voit was flawless — recording three strikeouts, winning an 11 pitch battle with center fielder Bobby Whalen to punctuate a scoreless nine outs to open the contest.

And the Michigan offense — after leaving runners in scoring position in both of the initial frames — erupted in the bottom half of the third. Graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis and senior left fielder Tito Flores worked in tandem to manufacture the inaugural run — the pair continuing the scorching hot streak of the veteran triumvirate of Wolverine hitters at the top of the order. A subsequent throwing error scored Flores all the way from first on the next play; Voit helped his own cause with an RBI single through the left side to cap off a three-run frame for Michigan, cementing an early 3-0 lead.

And then they matched that number in the fourth. Junior third baseman Dylan Stanton — in the lineup only due to the hole at third created by Voit’s start — led off with a double, his first of four base knocks; freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim reciprocated with a two-baser of his own, scoring the fourth run and prompting a Hoosier pitching change.

But no matter who was tasked with harnessing the Wolverines’ offense, they couldn’t be stymied. Senior second baseman Ted Burton ballooned the margin to six with the third double of the inning — already Michigan’s ninth hit.

“I loved the aggressiveness,” Smith said. “… Just do what it takes to keep on fighting and play one more game.”

Voit certainly did his part to ensure the continuation of his squad’s season on the mound — surpassing the length of his previous season-long appearance of 3.2 frames, setting a new career high for strikeouts and further plummeting his team-leading ERA to 3.26.

An RBI single from shortstop Phillip Glasser ended Voit’s shutout bid in the fifth, but the Wolverines’ offense answered quickly — catalyzed by Voit’s second single of the day — with another of its own in the bottom of the inning to sustain the six-run cushion.

After the Hoosiers scratched their first of two eventual scores across in the next frame, Voit walked into the home dugout in line for the win; his impact was done on the defensive front but he stayed in the game as a designated hitter — collecting two more hits.

“Nostalgic,” Voit said of his double-faceted heroics, this time emphasized due to his starting role. “Brought me back to my high school days.”

But Voit’s eventual win was in jeopardy in the latter third of the contest.

After two Michigan relievers allowed three additional runs in the seventh, Wolverines’ coach Tracy Smith signaled for relief personified by senior left-hander Jacob Denner, who threw over 50 pitches fewer than 48 hours prior. Denner delivered 2.1 unblemished innings to keep Indiana’s comeback bid remote and earn another save— aided by a base-clearing double from Jefferis in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 13-6 Michigan final.

In their preeminent triumph of 2023, the Wolverines looked like a desperate team playing for its season, upsetting a 40-win team while their own record now hovers just a single notch above .500 and securing its second consecutive win on the brink of their elimination. And Voit — whose four hits at the plate doubled his earned runs allowed through nearly six innings, earning him a comparison to Shohei Ohtani by the television broadcast — was the most indispensable facet of that monumental victory.