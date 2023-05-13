All year long, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran has been the star on the mound for the Michigan baseball team. Entering Friday’s game against Northwestern with by far the most innings thrown in the Big Ten, the Wolverines know that at this point in the season, they have to slow him down — his arm is too valuable to continually overuse during the final stretch of the regular season.

Searching for answers, especially with O’Halloran’s usual reliever, senior right-hander Noah Rennard, moving to a starter role, Michigan appeared to be in a bind nearing the end of its regular season.

“Connor, he’s the dude. And he’s at that point too where he’s a little tired.” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “That’s not his fault, we just had to rely on him so much. So someone is going to have to take the ball and be able to close it out so that we can navigate the rest of the way and try to keep the pitch count down.”

In Friday’s win over Northwestern, it appears that the Wolverines found their answer in junior right-hander Ahmad Harajli.

Coming in for a four-out save after O’Halloran threw 110 pitches in 7.2 innings, Harajli was posed with the simple task of closing out a blowout, up 11-5. While it may seem simple enough, baseball is an unpredictable sport and a sure hand is needed to finish games like Friday’s stress free — and a sure hand is exactly what Harajli provided.

“He’s going to need to, someone’s going to have to (step up),” Smith said. “Ahmad has been throwing the ball much better lately.”

Harajli finished the game with only one walk and no earned runs, needing to face just five batters to record his four outs. This performance closed an important victory without any cinematics, keeping other bullpen arms loose for later in the series.

Being trusted to follow O’Halloran isn’t something a pitcher does without earning it first. Harajli has shown up in big spots throughout the season, but the last three games set him apart from other bullpen arms — allowing no runs and just two hits in five innings of action.

Harajli is one of the pitchers that Smith has talked about all year, as someone who just needed to step up — and it appears that he has done so after being put in a more specific role. Taking on small segments of pitching, just an inning or two at a time, keeps him from spots where he might struggle in longer relief.

This is exactly what Michigan needs with the aforementioned change, moving Rennard out of a reliever role and into the Saturday starter spot. Harajli doesn’t need to throw high pitch counts or strike every batter out. Rather, all the Wolverines need from O’Halloran’s reliever is to get the final few outs and hold on to what their ace has established throughout the game.

“If Ahmad can continue to get better each time, that’s going to help us,” Smith said.

The equation is as simple as that — get outs and keep getting better. That is all Michigan needs out of its bullpen pieces, and Harajli is one of the first to show that he can do it. Now if the Wolverines want to make a late-season run, some of his counterparts will have to follow suit.