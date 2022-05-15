Against a strong team, changes aren’t uncommon.

After losing in a heartbreak Friday night, the Michigan baseball team came out on Saturday with a different look.

The Wolverines’ bullpen has struggled to keep runners from scoring for most of the season, so Michigan coach Erik Bakich decided to go with an opener to start the game once again. Instead of junior right-hander Cameron Weston that tends to start Saturdays, freshman right-hander Jake Keaser started the game in an unusual role.

After walking the first two batters, Keaser was removed from the game and replaced by another relief pitcher — junior left-hander Jacob Denner. Unfortunately for Denner, a single and a double gave Maryland a lead, and it would cut Denner’s night short as well.

The Wolverines (25-23 overall, 10-10 Big Ten) would not overcome the eighteenth-ranked Terrapins’ (40-10, 15-5) powerful hitting as they lost 20-6.

Bakich said on Friday night that he was looking to change up the pitching rotation.

“I made this decision on Monday that we were going to flip the script a little bit and use openers,” Bakich said after Friday night’s game against Maryland. “We’re going to do the same thing tomorrow too. We’ve listed tomorrow as a TBA but we’re (still) looking at Weston to come in at some point in the game.”

Bakich stuck with his plan and started relief pitchers Keaser and Denner before he brought Weston in to relieve both of them.

Woefully, Denner had given up four runs in his 1.2 innings of work that already put Michigan at a deficit of 4-3 before Weston saw a batter. When Weston eventually came into the game, he gave up a single to the first batter he faced that scored two for the Terrapins and then gave up a two-run opposite-field home run that put the Wolverines in a 7-3 hole before they got out of the second inning.

Michigan did inch back in the third inning behind a two-run home run by grad-transfer third baseman Matt Frey to cut the Maryland lead to two runs.

An error — and consequently — another RBI single by the Terrapins, canceled the blast out, scoring two more for Maryland and extending its lead back to four. Ultimately, Weston gave up six runs in his four innings of work.

But it only got worse for the Wolverines as their bullpen could not prevent the bleeding. Graduate left-hander Angelo Smith came in during a sticky situation with two runners on and one out in the seventh inning. Regrettably, he walked the two batters he faced to bring in another run for the Terrapins.

Immediately following that, Maryland third baseman Matt Shaw hit his third home run of the game (Terrapins school record) — this time off freshman right-hander Avery Goldensoph’s first pitch. This grand slam pushed the game way out of reach for Michigan as the Wolverines found themselves down 15-6.

Lamentably, Goldensoph was left in the game for the eighth inning. The Terrapins looked to take the opportunity to take batting practice off of Goldensoph as they singled, doubled, and homered to score another five runs to boost their stats even more.

While Bakich attempted to limit the number of runs Michigan gave up in the latter part of the game, this strategy appeared to backfire on Saturday.

Between 17 pitchers seeing the field in the last week and a continued struggling performances by the bullpen, the Wolverines lose another game — and another series — to a conference opponent.