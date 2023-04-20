It’s Groundhog Day.

With the Michigan baseball team’s huge Big Ten series looming against Michigan State, the Wolverines naturally prioritized saving their best arms against Toledo for the weekend rivalry matchup.

And as expected, the Michigan pitchers became more rattled as the game progressed, giving up 10 runs total and eight earned.

But those two unearned runs made this Groundhog Day of poor midweek pitching different from the others. The Wolverines’ two outfield fielding errors gave the Rockets hitters a chance to capitalize and come back from a 6-1 deficit entering the fifth inning.

“There’s a right way to play it and a wrong way,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “And mistakes are gonna happen. But at this level, (if) we’re not catching fly balls, that’s tough and when you’re doing the midweek thing and the pitchers are maybe struggling putting guys away, you got to take the outs when you can get the outs.

In the fifth and sixth innings when their lead vanished, the Wolverines fell under the “wrong way” to play under Smith’s definition.

With graduate left-hander Walker Cleveland on the mound to begin the fifth inning, a ball hit by Toledo third baseman Troy Sudbrook bounced off the glove of senior right fielder Joey Velazquez, allowing Sudbrook to reach second.

The error, which prevented Cleveland from getting an easy first out, began the spiral, as two runners scored before he was pulled for sophomore right-hander Jake Keaser.

And Keaser also fell victim to the effects of a sixth-inning error in the outfield. After a leadoff single to start the top of the sixth, a fly ball bounced off freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim’s chest, placing runners on second and third.

Kim’s error, the second of the game by Michigan outfielders, ultimately proved to exacerbate the tough luck Keaser had throughout the inning. Choppy contact by Toledo hitters continued to find its way onto open grass for hits, propelling the Rockets to a 7-6 lead by the middle of the sixth.

“They started the inning with a chopper (Keaser) made a nice play on, the guy was safe, and then they dink one over the second baseman,” Smith said. “We said, ‘how unfortunate when you look at the result and he gives up five hits, but I think that maybe only one ball was hit hard.’ A little bit of tough luck on his part.”

This “tough luck” was only made possible by Kim’s error, giving Keaser fewer outs and more baserunners to manage.

With newfound confidence and seven runs to its name, Toledo used its increasing momentum to fluster senior left-hander Jacob Denner, appearing in relief of Keaser. The Rockets scored three seventh-inning runs off Denner, all of which came with two outs to seal the Wolverines’ fate in their 10-7 loss.

Smith further emphasized the need to make those feasible outs to keep his pitching staff out of sticky situations and also give opposing teams a chance to come back in games.

“The guys that are playing those defensive positions need to be good and need to make plays, and I’m not talking about great plays, make routine plays,” Smith said.

While it’s nearly 300 days from the real Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, Michigan’s midweek performance once again exposed the shadow of its pitching depth woes, triggered by the inability to make routine plays in the outfield.