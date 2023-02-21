The Michigan baseball team’s pitching staff floundered during the team’s opening four-game slate in Phoenix.

Surrendering a tournament-high 32 runs through Sunday and compiling more walks than strikeouts, the staff was tagged for consecutive double-digit opposing scores in a 15-8 loss to Michigan State and an 11-2 defeat at the hands of UC San Diego. Five of those runs were unearned due to fielding miscues at inopportune times.

Despite these issues, the Wolverines salvaged a 2-2 record at the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational — including a Sunday night upset over perennial conference favorite and top-prospect-touting Grand Canyon.

The credit in pulling that off belongs to the offense — specifically the veteran hitters who litter the front half of the Michigan order.

Graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis established residency on the Sloan Park basepaths out of the leadoff spot, reaching base seven times in the first two contests and scoring three runs.

“I enjoy hitting leadoff,” Jefferis said. “I try to just get on base for the team, (I) don’t try to do too much. That’s the goal at the top of the order … to pass the torch to the next guy.”

Passing the torch to two-hole hitter senior left fielder Tito Flores and three-hole senior second baseman Ted Burton proved to be a recipe for Wolverine success. The duo continued right where they left off last season, each collecting hits in all four games and combining for 12 total base knocks and seven walks.

“Tito is a true professional,” Smith said. “… He sets the tone for the entire team.”

Smith had similar praise for Burton, the Big Ten’s top infield draft prospect. Burton belted two home runs in the inaugural game of the season versus Fresno State, adding pivotal insurance runs in the 6-2 victory.

“(Burton) is a unique talent,” Smith said. “His bat speed is the best I’ve personally ever coached.”

Junior catcher Gabe Sotres enjoyed equally bountiful at-bats during his first in-game action for Michigan. The Spartan transfer belted his own pair of homers as well as a double, culminating in a .455 batting average and a 1.091 slugging percentage through four games — a monstrous start to his campaign.

With a veteran-led offensive attack finding success, its consistent production moving forward us key.

“We need those guys to lead,” Smith said. “The others who are going to follow (in the batting order) are young and inexperienced. … We’re going to need those guys to perform at a high level if we’re going to have success.”

The batting certainly masked pitching woes in the 2022 season, as the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made the NCAA Regionals despite a 7.00 team ERA.

As evidenced throughout the weekend, a one-dimensional attack can only get Michigan so far. If they want to have significant success, the Wolverines will have to play complimentary baseball — which means limiting errors in the field and better performances on the mound.

“It’s fun and sexy to … swing swing swing,” Smith said. “But the game is going to come down to who makes the (defensive) plays.”

As Michigan’s pitching works through its early-season hiccups, the hitting has proven its ability to keep the team afloat — so far.