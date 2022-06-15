This article has been updated to include news that associate head coach Nick Schnabel has also left Michigan.

After 10 seasons leading the Michigan baseball team, Michigan head coach Erik Bakich and associate head coach Nick Schnabel’s time with the Wolverines has come to an end. Both have signed deals with Clemson per reports from Rivals.com’s Brandon Justice and D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers, respectively, on Tuesday.

Bakich was hired to lead the Wolverines in 2012 following the dismissal of previous Michigan head coach Rich Maloney. In his 10 seasons as the Wolverines’ skipper, Bakich’s teams went 328-216, winning two Big Ten Tournament titles and making five NCAA Regional appearances, the most notable being a runner-up finish in the 2019 Men’s College World Series.

Bakich was awarded the NCBWA National Coach of the Year, D1 Baseball Coach of the Year and Skip Bertram awards that same season.

In the 2022 season, Bakich led Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Regional final appearance, ending the season just one game away from what would have been the program’s third Super Regional appearance.

In 2017, Bakich received interest from Stanford and South Carolina when his original five-year contract expired. That summer, he signed an extension through this season, and following the 2019 Men’s College World Series appearance, he renegotiated his contract to keep him with the Wolverines through 2024.

Bakich holds a 398-314 career record as a head coach, and will finish his tenure in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines’ fifth winningest coach of all time. He is no stranger to Clemson, as he began his coaching career with the Tigers as a volunteer assistant coach in 2002.

Joining him in Clemson will be 2019 ABCA Assistant Coach of the Year Nick Schnabel, a long-time friend and former college teammate of Bakich at East Carolina University.

Schnabel previously coached at ECU, Chipola College, Army West Point, and Liberty University.

This story is developing and will be updated as The Daily learns more information.