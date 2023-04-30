Facing one of the premier programs in the country for one last shot at a regular season ranked victory, the Michigan baseball team was just a few at-bats away from a decisive victory. Early defensive shortcomings, though, kept it from earning that coveted ranked win against No. 24 Oklahoma State.

Unable to perform in the field and on the mound especially in the early innings, the Wolverines (21-20 overall) couldn’t take down the Cowboys (30-13), losing 8-5.

“Yesterday we gave them multiple runs, today we gave them multiple runs,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “It’s just not catching the ball, controllable things.”

The Wolverines’ struggles in the field began early as starter senior right-hander Noah Rennard gave up two runs in the first two innings. With only one of those runs being earned, the defense to Rennard’s back was sloppy — digging Michigan into an early hole.

From then on, Oklahoma State relentlessly chipped away at the Wolverines’ defense. Junior right-hander Chase Allen relieved Rennard in the top of the third inning, only to allow a run of his own on a two-out RBI single. Despite senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop blasting a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning — his first of the season — Michigan was still reeling.

“Jimmy has been having some good at-bats,” Smith said. “It shows the raw and real power he has, and we’ve been excited and waiting on getting him back because we think it changes our lineup.”

Obertop’s glimpse of his pre-injury self sparked the cold Wolverine offense, but the top of the fifth inning proved that Michigan’s defense was still simply outmatched by Oklahoma State’s offense. Allen was pulled after allowing a solo home run and a two-RBI single with only one out.

The Wolverines then turned to their bullpen for relief. The trend of poor pitching continued with two runners scoring on hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded, but the committee of relievers eventually closed out the five-run top of the fifth.

Despite the deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball, Michigan didn’t go away at the plate. In the bottom of the fifth, graduate catcher Casey Buckley heated up with a solo shot while pinch hitting. An inning later, he again brought a glimmer of life to the stagnant Wolverines, ripping a two-RBI single to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

“With a pinch-hit role you just have to put together a good at-bat for the team,” Buckley said. “You’re down seven at that point so it’s just, ‘Get on base, keep the line moving.’ ”

As the game drifted within reach, the early mishaps hurt even more for Michigan. The bullpen took over the game for the Wolverines and blanked the Cowboys from the fifth inning through the ninth inning.

With their first ranked win on the table, the Wolverines stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning nursing just a three-run deficit. But a strikeout, a groundout and a pop out ended the comeback attempt for Michigan.

“The frustrating part is, that’s a really, really good team,” Smith said. “(Our) 20 losses are a lot of very winnable games if we just take care of playing catch and throwing strikes.”

With the game ultimately in reach, frustration is a reasonable emotion for Smith and the Wolverines to feel. But while it had its chance today in a comeback effort, Michigan can look at its early mistakes and poor pitching as the dagger — and the reason it couldn’t secure its first ranked victory of the season.