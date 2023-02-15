The Michigan baseball team heads into the 2023 season facing an abundance of uncertainty. Not only did former coach Erik Bakich leave and take associate head coach Nick Schnabel with him to Clemson, but the Wolverines were also ravaged by losses due to the MLB Draft and transfer portal.

When all was said and done, Michigan lost four starters and one of its top pitchers, Cameron Weston, during the offseason. To make matters worse for the Wolverines, senior catcher Jimmy Obertop — one of just three active players who started 60+ games for the Wolverines in 2022 — will miss the start of the season due to injury.

But despite all of the turnover, Michigan remains cool, calm and collected.

“We have a lot of expectations,” freshman third baseman Mitch Voit said. “We’re gonna be a hard team to beat. … We’re gonna go out there every game and try our best.”

Voit’s comments echo the sentiments felt not only by his teammates but also the coaching staff. During Michigan Media Day Feb. 9, Michigan coach Tracy Smith emphasized the ‘all hands on deck’ approach that the Wolverines are taking to start the season. Players will be forced to step out of their comfort zones and play different positions as the season progresses, but the players feel up to the challenge.

“Obviously I’m gonna help the team as much as possible,” Voit said. “Whatever that is. At the end of the day stats are stats, but wins are wins and I’m trying to get as many wins as possible for this team.”

But in order to win games, Michigan will need to lean on those who have been in winning situations before. Luckily for the Wolverines, they have two leaders in their locker room they plan to lean on in Obertop and senior outfielder Joey Velazquez. Both were part of Michigan’s postseason run last season, and the team is eager to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys, but we also have a lot of older guys,” Obertop said. “(We’re focusing on) just continuing what we did at the end of the year last year (and) working together as a team. Just helping guys out any way they need.”

Adding onto his and Obertop’s leadership experience, Velazquez hopes to provide a spark for the Wolverines. Due to his spring training obligations for the Michigan football team, Velazquez won’t see game time until mid-season, and with an arduous 62-game slate, that delay could benefit them.

Last season, Velazquez played in 32 games for Michigan, starting 25. While not on the field, he hopes to play a mentorship role, keeping spirits high in the clubhouse.

As the Wolverines’ season opener rapidly approaches, they want to prove themselves and put all of their offseason drama behind them. And they plan to do so by simply playing their game.

“We’re gonna go out there … hungry, ready to play,” Velazquez said. “(We’re) chomping at the bit to go out there and play somebody else besides ourselves.”

But simply ‘playing their game’ may not be enough. Michigan is sporting a depleted roster, and success is anything but guaranteed.

Regardless, the Wolverines are eager to get going this season, and despite all the offseason turmoil, Michigan feels confident in its abilities. Whether or not it can back that confidence up on the field, however, remains to be seen.