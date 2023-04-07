Left-hander Connor O’Halloran has enjoyed a dominant stretch to begin his junior year, emerging as a bonafide ace for the Michigan baseball team en route to a midseason third-team All-American nomination.

But Nebraska’s potent lineup — boasting a Big Ten best batting average and slugging percentage — posed as the most significant obstacle thus far for O’Halloran to expand on his impressive start.

Despite O’Halloran harnessing that powerful offense, the Wolverines’ (16-13 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) hitting faltered, collecting just two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Cornhuskers (17-9-1, 3-1).

O’Halloran cruised through the top half of the first two innings, needing just 22 pitches to record the first six outs of his afternoon. He relied heavily on his defense, registering no strikeouts until the third inning — uncharacteristic for the conference-leader in K’s.

Nebraska left-hander Emmett Olson maintained an equally formidable presence on the mound — freezing Wolverine hitters with called third strikes to end both of his own flawless opening frames.

O’Halloran’s lack of avoiding contact could not equate to keeping the Cornhuskers scoreless for long. Center fielder Casey Burnham sent a 2-1 pitch over the right center field wall for a solo home run and gave Nebraska the initial lead.

With the way Olson was throwing, the solitary run looked insurmountable for the Michigan offense, which continued to be stymied. Through five full innings, the Wolverines mustered just two total baserunners — and had yet to register their inaugural hit.

O’Halloran breezed through the fifth and sixth innings though — setting the lineup down in order both innings — keeping the Cornhuskers’ lead to one and the Wolverines within striking distance. But he continued to be overshadowed by the brilliance of Olson, who carried his no-hitter into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore left fielder Joe Longo drew a leadoff walk, then senior right fielder Joey Velasquez smoked an opposite field double that ricocheted off a Nebraska outfielder’s glove — erasing the no-hitter and swiftly putting Michigan in a position to grasp the lead for the first time.

But three consecutive outs — a soft lineout, harmless groundout and flyout to right field — preserved Olson’s shutout, leaving both the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

And the Cornhuskers threatened to take advantage of that missed opportunity; a leadoff bunt single and subsequent walk put runners on for the heart of the Nebraska order. But two groundouts — one resulting in a double play — meant that O’Halloran had finished eight innings with a solitary run surrendered.

And the Wolverines’ offense was finally able to capitalize on that pitching excellence with a run. Freshman center fielder Johnathan Kim blasted a 1-0 pitch over the right-field fence, tying the game at one, ending Olson’s shutout and his outing — a gem that would put him in line for a win in the vast majority of games.

But the win went go to the Cornhuskers bullpen — a group that hasn’t allowed a run since March 26 — as shortstop Brice Matthew’s two-run homer off senior right-hander Noah Rennard in the top of the 10th inning propelled Nebraska to victory.

O’Halloran’s final line — nine full innings pitched with a solitary run — kept Michigan in the game, but Olson and the Cornhuskers’ bullpen outlasted his effort, culminating in a series-opening win.