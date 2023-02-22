The Michigan baseball team entered the MLB Desert Invitational looking to answer all the questions about its pitching staff. After a rough season on the mound last year — pitching a combined 7.00 ERA — the Wolverines sought to implement quick changes.

Friday’s season-opener began with optimism, on the shoulders of the Wolverines’ left-handed ace Connor O’Halloran, who posted a 5.44 ERA last year in 92.2 innings pitched. O’Halloran allowed only one earned run across six innings pitched en route to Michigan’s 6-2 win over Fresno State. He out-dueled the Bulldogs’ premier starting pitcher, Ixan Henderson, only giving up five hits, no walks and four strikeouts on 81 pitches. All while the Wolverines tagged Henderson for three earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched before tacking on three more runs off Jack Anker.

O’Halloran’s strong start was critical in building the weekend pitching schedule. Michigan only burned two arms in game one of their four-game tournament — right-hander Noah Rennard pitched the final three innings to close out the game. Performances like O’Halloran’s will be critical for a team that must assemble a pitching lineup from an undermanned staff.

“We’re a little thin in numbers — the pitching staff — and we’ve got to get that quality start on that Friday,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said Sunday. “(O’Halloran’s) not going to have a good one every single time, but we feel really good with our chances heading out there if he gives us that quality start. It not only sets up that game (and) puts us in a good position, but it also aligns for the whole weekend.”

Managing the available arms in the early games of a series had ripple effects in preserving availability for the remainder of the weekend. In the Wolverines’ win over Grand Canyon Sunday night, third baseman and right-handed closer Mitch Voit came in for a nerve-wracking six-out save, stranding the runners with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to hang on and close out the win — bringing the team to 2-2 on the season. Had Voit been used earlier in the weekend, the Wolverines might not have been able to close out the game, potentially succumbing to poor pitching once again.

Despite the importance of O’Halloran’s starts in setting the tone for how Smith and pitching coach Brock Huntzinger — a new addition to the coaching staff — manage their arms throughout a series, O’Halloran is in lockstep with his teammates on how they are approaching this season.

“My goals and the goal of the team are to go out there and win games, focus on this season, this next game, each and every day, each and every week,” O’Halloran said at Michigan media day Feb. 9. “Just always facing the challenge that’s ahead first and foremost, not worried too much about the future.”

But to face the challenges ahead — which include games against four ranked teams over the next two weeks — O’Halloran will have to deliver with performances like Friday to give Michigan a chance of scoring upset wins. To help him do so, Huntzinger will have to build on the improvement O’Halloran has already seen in his pitches thus far.

“(Huntzinger’s) just been great,” O’Halloran said. “Reiterating just throwing strikes, going at guys, commanding from strike one and building off of that, and I think we’ve all been really buying into what he’s saying.”

And for O’Halloran and the rest of the Michigan pitching staff, buying into their training and coaching to succeed on the field could determine their ceiling as they face daunting opponents ahead.