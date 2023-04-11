Sitting in his locker in the corner of the clubhouse during the Michigan baseball team’s preseason media day on Feb. 9, Connor O’Halloran waited quietly, patiently ready to answer questions.

The junior left-hander understood his role for the Wolverines and the higher stakes that stood ahead of him. He led the team in innings pitched in 2022, but posting a 5.44 ERA held him back. O’Halloran also understood the opportunity in front of him to pair high usage with better play, solidifying his role as Michigan’s true ace in 2023.

As his teammates lounged around the locker room that day talking and laughing, decompressing after a harsh winter practice outdoors, O’Halloran waited alone. He knew the lights were on him and the questions would soon rain in. He could either answer them this season, or fold under the pressure.

“Everything feels good,” O’Halloran said at his locker. “I think we’ve been looking really good … I think everyone’s ready to just go out there and let it all out on the field.”

Letting it all out on the field is exactly what he has done so far this season for the Wolverines. O’Halloran has cleared up all the question marks in every aspect of his game. He has come into his own.

Through 56.1 innings pitched he boasts a solid 1.92 ERA and an even more impressive .92 WHIP. The Friday starter has struck out 63 batters and allowed just 12 earned runs thus far. These numbers are drastically improved from a season ago, and have earned him midseason Third Team All-American Honors from Perfect Game.

“I’ve just been maturing,” O’Halloran said. “And now I’m ready for the role a little bit more just because I’ve had more experience.”

O’Halloran is one of the few bright spots on a team in the midst of plenty of change. When he steps onto the mound for Michigan, it knows that it has a chance to compete for a win. He isn’t flashy with his style on the mound, reflecting his demeanor from two months ago while answering questions: cool, calm and collected.

He strolls out to the mound each Friday and remains composed when he’s under fire. In numerous times this season where he could have wavered under pressure. Just four days ago in Friday’s game against Nebraska, O’Halloran gave up a solo bomb in the top of the third inning. But he remained even-keeled and went on to finish with a career-high nine innings pitched, preventing the Cornhuskers from adding any more runs in the process. Despite his team ultimately losing the game he demonstrated his abilities.

“That’s a testament, (and an) example of who he is,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said Friday. “That guy, he’s good. He’s gonna give me a chance to win every time he has his hands on the baseball.”

O’Halloran’s 5-1 record on the mound is written proof that he gives the Wolverines a chance every time he plays — a luxury that not every team has, but every team desperately desires.

Games like Friday’s nine inning, one run performance prove that he is a force to be reckoned with. But one pitcher can only do so much, and it comes down to the rest of the team to drive in the runs necessary to consistently come out victorious. When Michigan doesn’t back up a performance like that, it’s wasting games and wasting its ace.

O’Halloran has calmly answered every question thrown his way in his junior season, taking every bump along the way in stride. He’s putting the pieces together and has taken the next step, and it seems he can only go up from here. With him on the mound this season the only question that remains unanswered, is if the rest of the Wolverines can support him in the batter’s box.